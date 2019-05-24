Montgomery Village shows heat up summer

Get ready for summer when family and friends reconnect in Sonoma County’s seasonal glow. Discover outdoor concerts, dinner with a side of murder-mystery and more here.

Locals and tourists will have all summer long to enjoy free live music, local wines and IPAs, and festival-style dining provided by Gus’ Cafe & Grill at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village during its annual fundraising concert series.

Running from early May into the fall, this concert series is jam-packed with Bay Area bands and local favorite tribute acts, including the likes of Santana tribute band Caravanserai, legendary percussionist Pete Escovedo and the New Orleans-style R&B group Gator Nation.

The concert series began in April 2009 during an Earth Day celebration, with the Unauthorized Rolling Stones kicking off the event as the first band to perform, according to Melissa Codding, director of operations for Montgomery Village.

“The economy had plummeted at that point,” said Codding, noting that local nonprofits were in need of donations. “What better way to bring the community together than through music?”

More than 40 nonprofits are benefiting from the concert series this year, and Codding emphasized the importance of these organizations as they all give so much back to the community.

“All these nonprofits are here for the community,” she said. “I don’t know one nonprofit that hasn’t touched the community with what they’ve done.”

Codding said the concert series is a fun, heartwarming event as locals, radio stations and other sponsors embrace it and support the nonprofit organizations.

“I’m fortunate in the fact that we have such wonderful partners that help put this on,” she said. “It takes the whole community to pull this off.”

Sales from table reservations and the beverage booth will benefit the nonprofits, which include local schools, hospice services and animal rescue organizations. Reservations for tables seating up to six people will be $75 and tables seating up to 10 people will be $100.

Codding said the individual concerts see anywhere from 300 to 750 people in attendance, depending on the day and bands performing. The concert series has netted approximately $125,000 annually for the participating nonprofits, according to Codding, and has garnered a total of about $800,000 to $900,000 over the past 10 years.

“Maybe we’ll crack a million this year,” she said.

Rockin’ concerts

The free “Rockin Concerts” event at Montgomery Village kicks off as it did in its first year 10 years ago: with a performance by the Unauthorized Rolling Stones.

Look forward to a wealth of other well-known rock ‘n’ roll tribute bands — including Wonder Bread 5, Escape (the Journey tribute band) and Petty Theft — among other local rock bands. This concert series will rock on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. at Village Court.

A Veterans’ Appreciation Day event benefiting Sonoma County Vet Connect will precede the summer concert series on May 25, which coincides with a Memorial Weekend sale. The Pete Jacobs Wartime Radio Revue will perform music of the World War eras at Village Court from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 1: Unauthorized Rolling Stones — benefiting Humane Society of Sonoma County

June 8: Mustache Harbor/The Abba Show — benefiting Montgomery High School Project Grad

June 15: High Tide — benefiting Sunrise Rotary — Kagoshima Student Exchange Program

June 16: (Sunday) Paperback Writer — benefiting SNAP Cats