Montgomery Village shows heat up summer

MACI MARTELL
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2019, 10:23PM

Locals and tourists will have all summer long to enjoy free live music, local wines and IPAs, and festival-style dining provided by Gus’ Cafe & Grill at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village during its annual fundraising concert series.

Running from early May into the fall, this concert series is jam-packed with Bay Area bands and local favorite tribute acts, including the likes of Santana tribute band Caravanserai, legendary percussionist Pete Escovedo and the New Orleans-style R&B group Gator Nation.

The concert series began in April 2009 during an Earth Day celebration, with the Unauthorized Rolling Stones kicking off the event as the first band to perform, according to Melissa Codding, director of operations for Montgomery Village.

“The economy had plummeted at that point,” said Codding, noting that local nonprofits were in need of donations. “What better way to bring the community together than through music?”

More than 40 nonprofits are benefiting from the concert series this year, and Codding emphasized the importance of these organizations as they all give so much back to the community.

“All these nonprofits are here for the community,” she said. “I don’t know one nonprofit that hasn’t touched the community with what they’ve done.”

Codding said the concert series is a fun, heartwarming event as locals, radio stations and other sponsors embrace it and support the nonprofit organizations.

“I’m fortunate in the fact that we have such wonderful partners that help put this on,” she said. “It takes the whole community to pull this off.”

Sales from table reservations and the beverage booth will benefit the nonprofits, which include local schools, hospice services and animal rescue organizations. Reservations for tables seating up to six people will be $75 and tables seating up to 10 people will be $100.

Codding said the individual concerts see anywhere from 300 to 750 people in attendance, depending on the day and bands performing. The concert series has netted approximately $125,000 annually for the participating nonprofits, according to Codding, and has garnered a total of about $800,000 to $900,000 over the past 10 years.

“Maybe we’ll crack a million this year,” she said.

Rockin’ concerts

The free “Rockin Concerts” event at Montgomery Village kicks off as it did in its first year 10 years ago: with a performance by the Unauthorized Rolling Stones.

Look forward to a wealth of other well-known rock ‘n’ roll tribute bands — including Wonder Bread 5, Escape (the Journey tribute band) and Petty Theft — among other local rock bands. This concert series will rock on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. at Village Court.

A Veterans’ Appreciation Day event benefiting Sonoma County Vet Connect will precede the summer concert series on May 25, which coincides with a Memorial Weekend sale. The Pete Jacobs Wartime Radio Revue will perform music of the World War eras at Village Court from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 1: Unauthorized Rolling Stones — benefiting Humane Society of Sonoma County

June 8: Mustache Harbor/The Abba Show — benefiting Montgomery High School Project Grad

June 15: High Tide — benefiting Sunrise Rotary — Kagoshima Student Exchange Program

June 16: (Sunday) Paperback Writer — benefiting SNAP Cats

June 22: Escape The Journey Tribute — benefiting Senior Advocacy Services

June 29: Super Diamond — benefiting Rancho Cotate High School Music Boosters

July 6: Doobie Rock/Life in the Fast Lane — benefiting Military Order of Purple Heart, Chapter 78

July 13: Tainted Love — benefiting Redwood Empire Food Bank

July 27: Johnny Vegas featuring Angie Maserati — benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa

Aug. 3: Caravanserai featuring Tony Lindsay — benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Central Sonoma County

Aug. 10: Stealin’ Chicago/Petty Theft — benefiting Rincon Valley Education Foundation

Aug. 17: Pop Fiction/Heart of Rock & Roll — benefiting Sunday Open Table

Aug. 24: Sun Kings — benefiting A Theater for Children

Aug. 31: Nathan Owens Detroit Legends — benefiting Bergin University of Canine Studies

Sept. 1: (Sunday) Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads/California Beach Boys — benefiting Piner High School Athletic Hall of Fame

Sept. 7: The Sunshine Experience/Bee Gees Gold — benefiting Hidden Valley Elementary School

Sept. 14: Wiley Ray & The Big O Band/Rick Lenzi & The Memphis Kings — benefiting Elsie Allen Band Boosters

Sept. 21: David Martin’s House Party — benefiting Santa Tim

Sept. 28: Pride & Joy — benefiting the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County

Oct. 5: Wonder Bread 5 — benefiting Women’s Health at Memorial (Breast Cancer Awareness Concert)

Concerts Under the stars

Enjoy live music under the twinkling night sky with Montgomery Village’s free “Concerts Under the Stars” series, featuring performances from Pride & Joy (self-dubbed the most popular party band in the Bay Area) along with acts paying homage to Sinatra and Elton John. These concerts are on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Village Court.

May 30: Pride & Joy — benefiting Sonoma County Family YMCA

June 13: Kalimba — benefiting Hospice Services of St. Joseph Health

June 27: Slim Man — benefiting Canine Companions for Independence

July 11: Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Ensemble — benefiting Forgotten Felines

July 25: Wonder Bread 5 — benefiting Social Advocates for Youth

Aug. 8: Foreverland — benefiting Sonoma County Search & Rescue

Aug. 22: Legacy of the Temptations — benefiting Schools Plus

Sept. 5: Kenny Metcalf as Elton John — benefiting YWCA of Sonoma County

Sept. 19: Unauthorized Rolling Stones — benefiting Pony Express Equine Assisted Skills for Youth

Oct. 10: Matt Mauser’s Tribute to Sinatra — benefiting Paws for Love

Sunday concerts

From jazz to country and nearly everything in between, the free “Sunday Concerts” at Montgomery Village will feature the old school soul stylings of Stax City and the modern cool jazz of Dean Grech, among many other local bands. The concerts will be on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Village Terrace.

June 2: Denise Perrier* (vocalist) — benefiting St. Leo’s Youth Group

June 9: Jami Jamison Band — benefiting Lost Hearts & Souls Horse Rescue

June 23: Stax City — benefiting Piner-Olivet Ed. Foundation

June 30: Nicolas Bearde– benefiting Luther Burbank Garden Home

July 7: Rock and Roll Rhythm Revue — benefiting Middle School Athletic Boosters Club

July 14: Wendy DeWitt — Queen of Boogie Woogie — benefiting Compassion Without Borders

July 28: Dean Grech — benefiting Maria Carrillo HS Band Boosters

Aug. 4: Gator Nation — benefiting 4 Paws Learning & Wellness Center

Aug. 11: Urban Outlaws — benefiting Marine Corps League, SR Detachment 686

Aug. 18: Jess Petty* (Trumpet/Vocalist) — benefiting Santa Rosa Youth Soccer

Aug. 25: Poyntlyss Sistars — Rockin’ Show Band — benefiting Ed Foundation of Cotati & Rohnert Park

* These jazz artists will be performing with Michael Brandeburg Jazz Trio.

