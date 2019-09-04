JaVale McGee has Warriors championship ring stolen from Los Angeles-area home

Question: How many championship rings does JaVale McGee have from his time with the Warriors?

Answer: One fewer than he had a week ago.

According to TMZ Sports, McGee’s Los Angeles-area home was ransacked over the weekend. The ne’er-do-wells, law enforcement officials told TMZ, escaped with two safes which contained at least $200,000 in cash and jewelry. The lost jewelry included one of two NBA championship rings that the spring-legged McGee earned with the Warriors in 2017 and ’18.

TMZ reported it was unknown which ring was taken. But given the manner in which Joe Lacob is throwing around promises of retired jerseys and statues, it’s a good bet he will do right for McGee.

Law enforcement told TMZ that surveillance footage pinpointed the burglary as happening on Saturday. McGee wasn’t aware of the burglary until Tuesday.

Also missing: celebratory goggles used in one of the Warriors’ wild locker room champagne celebrations.

McGee signed with the Lakers last summer.