PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 4, 2019, 8:23PM
ALAMEDA — The rules do not apply to Antonio Brown.

This is the first rule of being Antonio Brown, according to Antonio Brown. That fact, and how the Raiders come to terms with it, will go a long way in defining their 2019 season.

The rules did not apply to Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh, where he wore out his welcome despite making the All-Pro team four times, by feuding with teammates and skipping practices. And they don’t apply to him now that he’s with the Raiders, as evidenced by his outrage at being fined $54,000 thus far for skipping more practice time.

The official rules don’t apply to Antonio Brown. He live-streamed head coach Mike Tomlin’s locker-room address to the Steelers on Facebook Live, following a playoff win over Kansas City, a clear violation of NFL regulations. And being AWOL at practice ran afoul of “Article 42, Section 1(a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders’ Club Discipline Schedule,” according to a letter that Raiders general manager Mike Mayock sent to Brown, who made it very public Wednesday.

The unofficial rules don’t apply to Antonio Brown, either. Professional sports in general, and the NFL in particular, frequently operate like a secret society. You keep your problems in-house. You air your grievances in the meeting room or the coach’s office, not through reporters or on social media. And you do not violate the sanctity of players-only spaces like the locker room.

Some of these unwritten rules are stupid. And as a sportswriter, my job sometimes is to undermine them. But I respect the basic concept. NFL teams are big. The Raiders currently have 68 players on the active roster, practice squad and injured reserve. That’s a lot of personalities and sets of motivations, and a lot of potential conflicts. It would be chaos if teams didn’t make some attempt to prevent players from coloring outside the lines.

Of all the red flags on Brown’s timeline, to me the worst was his treatment of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Steelers’ engaging and talented young wide receiver. Instead of mentoring Smith-Schuster, Brown flamed him on his way out the door, tweeting that “boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year !”

There was absolutely no need for it, just as there was no need for Brown to take a shot at his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, a week ago when Roethlisberger was quoted as saying he wished he could have patched things up with Brown.

And that’s Antonio Brown. He’s not the worst man in pro sports. He allegedly was involved in a domestic dispute in January, but was never charged. As far as I know, that is the extent of his police record. HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which should not be confused with real life, portrayed Brown as playful and affectionate with his young children. He seems like a happy person. As long as you don’t try to place rules around him.

The NFL has rules about which helmet a player can use, presumably based on safety testing. Brown was so miffed by the guidelines that he walked away from a training-camp practice. The Raiders, like other teams, have rules about missing practice. Brown was so offended by the fines he received that he posted Mayock’s letter on Instagram, adding “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE.”

These will not be the last of the thorns that Brown plants in Mayock’s saddle. Because Brown has never once taken the high road. He will push and bend and insult and annoy in a hundred small ways, and the Raiders must have a plan for how they’re going to handle it.

Brown wouldn’t be as divisive if he weren’t so admired among his teammates, even as he sets himself apart.

“You know, everybody’s different,” running back Jalen Richard told me. “It might aggravate some people. But for me, as long as I see him out there working and doing everything he can to make this team better and to help us win, I’ll take that all day.”

That’s another aspect of Antonio Brown. He may carry himself as the prototypical prima donna wide receiver, but his work ethic is legendary. I’d wager that is more highly valued by his fellow players than any sense of humility.

“He’s out there trying to hype everybody up,” Richard said. “If it’s low, he’s like, ‘Man, come on, juice. Juice, juice, we need some juice.’ And every time he gets (the ball), he’s gone. Every time he’s running a route, he’s gone. Walk-through, he’s gone. You know what I mean? It’s just ‘go’ with him. And it’s infectious. Because you can honestly tell that he loves his craft, he loves what he do and he loves the game of football. And then you see what that has done for his life, for his career, and it motivates you.”

That’s the case for Antonio Brown. The case against the wide receiver is likely to build over time, in small installments.

The underlying question: Is he worth it? Is Brown good enough to justify all this aggravation? And the answer is probably yes. It’s easy to forget that even last year, as Brown grew jealous of Smith-Schuster and wore out his welcome with Tomlin, he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. The receptions total would tie the all-time Raiders record; the TD total would rank second in team history.

Brown is a brilliant receiver, good at every facet of the position. He will make the Raiders better — if they can tolerate him over the next four months.

Two people stand to bear the brunt. One is Mayock. Head coach Jon Gruden, wisely, has chosen to play the good cop in this power struggle. On “Hard Knocks,” he emerged as unfailingly supportive of Brown’s blistered feet and helmet complaints. Gruden has left it to Mayock to issue ultimatums (as he did in Napa on Aug. 18) and letters notifying Brown of fines. This is not an easy position for a rookie GM.

The other man who will be challenged by Brown’s petulance is quarterback Derek Carr. His place in his team’s firmament is much less secure than Roethlisberger’s in Pittsburgh. And Carr doesn’t have Big Ben’s gravitas. He likes to get along with people. He’s a rah-rah quarterback.

If things go poorly for the Raiders’ offense, or if Brown isn’t getting his targets, the wide receiver will let Carr hear about it. And I don’t know if Carr is strong enough to stand up to his new teammate.

This could all go in wildly different directions. If Brown likes his new helmet and his new quarterback, and if he catches 100 passes and leaps into the Black Hole a few times, he will be the man who reinvented the Raiders’ offense. If things go poorly? He might be the guy who destroys their final season in Oakland.

Good luck to Gruden and Mayock as they steer this force of nature in the right direction.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

