Barber: Raiders' handling of Antonio Brown will define their season

ALAMEDA — The rules do not apply to Antonio Brown.

This is the first rule of being Antonio Brown, according to Antonio Brown. That fact, and how the Raiders come to terms with it, will go a long way in defining their 2019 season.

The rules did not apply to Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh, where he wore out his welcome despite making the All-Pro team four times, by feuding with teammates and skipping practices. And they don’t apply to him now that he’s with the Raiders, as evidenced by his outrage at being fined $54,000 thus far for skipping more practice time.

The official rules don’t apply to Antonio Brown. He live-streamed head coach Mike Tomlin’s locker-room address to the Steelers on Facebook Live, following a playoff win over Kansas City, a clear violation of NFL regulations. And being AWOL at practice ran afoul of “Article 42, Section 1(a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders’ Club Discipline Schedule,” according to a letter that Raiders general manager Mike Mayock sent to Brown, who made it very public Wednesday.

The unofficial rules don’t apply to Antonio Brown, either. Professional sports in general, and the NFL in particular, frequently operate like a secret society. You keep your problems in-house. You air your grievances in the meeting room or the coach’s office, not through reporters or on social media. And you do not violate the sanctity of players-only spaces like the locker room.

Some of these unwritten rules are stupid. And as a sportswriter, my job sometimes is to undermine them. But I respect the basic concept. NFL teams are big. The Raiders currently have 68 players on the active roster, practice squad and injured reserve. That’s a lot of personalities and sets of motivations, and a lot of potential conflicts. It would be chaos if teams didn’t make some attempt to prevent players from coloring outside the lines.

Of all the red flags on Brown’s timeline, to me the worst was his treatment of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Steelers’ engaging and talented young wide receiver. Instead of mentoring Smith-Schuster, Brown flamed him on his way out the door, tweeting that “boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year !”

There was absolutely no need for it, just as there was no need for Brown to take a shot at his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, a week ago when Roethlisberger was quoted as saying he wished he could have patched things up with Brown.

And that’s Antonio Brown. He’s not the worst man in pro sports. He allegedly was involved in a domestic dispute in January, but was never charged. As far as I know, that is the extent of his police record. HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which should not be confused with real life, portrayed Brown as playful and affectionate with his young children. He seems like a happy person. As long as you don’t try to place rules around him.

The NFL has rules about which helmet a player can use, presumably based on safety testing. Brown was so miffed by the guidelines that he walked away from a training-camp practice. The Raiders, like other teams, have rules about missing practice. Brown was so offended by the fines he received that he posted Mayock’s letter on Instagram, adding “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE.”