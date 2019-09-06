Nevius: Warriors' change of address brings culture shock

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2019, 7:25PM
September 5, 2019, 7:25PM

It’s always a bit awkward when you visit your new neighbor’s place for the first time.

Do you bring a casserole? Are you honest when they ask, “Do you like it?” Do you look up how much they paid for it before you go? Or after?

But I wasn’t told there would be dancing.

The Warriors staged their official ribbon cutting for Chase Center last week. And “staged” is the right word. It was a star-studded cast of civic leaders, high rollers and confetti cannons.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made some remarks, said he was wrapping it up, and then spoke a little more. Full points however, to the governor for name-checking the Port’s Jen Matz, neighborhood activist Corrine Woods and, of course, Mayor Ed Lee, who would have enjoyed this more than anyone. All three died before their time.

Mayor London Breed and team owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber spoke and were enthusiastic.

(Maybe a little too much. It’s great to have a new arena, but the “Whoo-hoo, the Warriors are back home” cheer hits a sore spot in Oakland. And it will sting for a while. Keep that in mind.)

And then, as City Hall types ducked out and headed for the Third Street exit, there was a show.

In 2017, the Warriors’ groundbreaking ceremony went video viral. The “dancing backhoes” were seen everywhere, including ESPN’s SportsCenter. The team has been channeling its inner Cirque du Soleil ever since.

Judging by this, it might be time for Cirque du Sunset.

I tweeted a video of part of the show — dancers dressed as construction workers, whirling their arms and chanting indecipherably — and the reviews were not raves.

My favorite, from Erica: “Leave Oakland for five minutes and this happens.”

Which is fine. No harm, no foul. A good laugh for all.

But it does bring up a deeper concern. Fears that this isn’t just a new building. It is a new culture. That the soul of the Warriors of Oakland, gritty and blue collar, has been taken over by glitz and tech.

To which I would say ... you’re not entirely wrong about that.

Following the ribbon slicing, we were invited to tour the building. It turned out what they really meant was we could tour the luxury club and suite levels.

There were so many posh clubs with dark wood and marble countertops it is impossible to keep track of which corporation sponsored what. And they are all huge. Standing in one, I said something to a waiter and I swear I heard my voice echo.

It’s a bit much for a gym.

On the other hand, yes, the Warriors will play here, but that will only be 41 games — give or take playoffs and exhibitions.

Meanwhile, between this weekend and April, the concert stage has booked 30 shows — everyone from Elton John to the Jonas Brothers. With more to come.

Honestly, it looks like a spectacular place to see a concert. The stage is spacious, but pushed into the seating, up close and personal. The Warriors actually insisted the ceiling be lowered to encourage an intimate sound.

So maybe that’s the deal. You might not see yourself paying six figures for season club seats for the Warriors. But for a once-a-year concert? Hey, live a little. Rent a suite. Maybe we should think of it as an entertainment arena where the Warriors also play.

But granted, that’s not the Oakland arena vibe.

As far as the neighborhood, the Chase Center is a massive piece of what can only be called a transformation. Mission Bay came alive because of the Giants’ ballpark, although credit also goes to the UCSF campus and Benioff Children’s Hospital.

It is now a full-fledged, created-out-of-thin-air neighborhood, with squadrons of strollers lined up at the library for story time.

But until now, those who visited the neighborhood came down to the ballpark for a game and then turned around and walked back uptown.

With Chase Center, there will be a new destination. It will help provide what Mission Bay needs — a civic center. There will be food options, foot traffic and we have already spotted some Warriors in the ’hood.

At which point, we are required to spend some time freaking out over traffic.

Admittedly, Third Street is too narrow for all the congestion. And the arena is a bit of a hike from the Embarcadero BART station.

But you can ride the Muni T right to the front door. And should a miracle take place and the Central Subway actually be completed, it will be an easy commute from Powell Station.

As for those of us who live here? Look, if the Giants are playing at 7:15, we know it is not a good idea to go to Safeway at 6:30.

Now, at 8:15, when everyone is inside, it isn’t so crowded. Presumably, the same will be true at Chase, which has 18,000 seats, less than half the capacity of the ballpark.

So on the whole, I think there’s a lot of support for the Chase Center. It is glitzy, but it is also a San Francisco showpiece.

“Madison Square Garden,” crowed Newsom, “eat your heart out.”

But I wouldn’t show them the dance tape.

