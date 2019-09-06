Nevius: Warriors' change of address brings culture shock

It’s always a bit awkward when you visit your new neighbor’s place for the first time.

Do you bring a casserole? Are you honest when they ask, “Do you like it?” Do you look up how much they paid for it before you go? Or after?

But I wasn’t told there would be dancing.

The Warriors staged their official ribbon cutting for Chase Center last week. And “staged” is the right word. It was a star-studded cast of civic leaders, high rollers and confetti cannons.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made some remarks, said he was wrapping it up, and then spoke a little more. Full points however, to the governor for name-checking the Port’s Jen Matz, neighborhood activist Corrine Woods and, of course, Mayor Ed Lee, who would have enjoyed this more than anyone. All three died before their time.

Mayor London Breed and team owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber spoke and were enthusiastic.

(Maybe a little too much. It’s great to have a new arena, but the “Whoo-hoo, the Warriors are back home” cheer hits a sore spot in Oakland. And it will sting for a while. Keep that in mind.)

And then, as City Hall types ducked out and headed for the Third Street exit, there was a show.

In 2017, the Warriors’ groundbreaking ceremony went video viral. The “dancing backhoes” were seen everywhere, including ESPN’s SportsCenter. The team has been channeling its inner Cirque du Soleil ever since.

Judging by this, it might be time for Cirque du Sunset.

I tweeted a video of part of the show — dancers dressed as construction workers, whirling their arms and chanting indecipherably — and the reviews were not raves.

My favorite, from Erica: “Leave Oakland for five minutes and this happens.”

Which is fine. No harm, no foul. A good laugh for all.

But it does bring up a deeper concern. Fears that this isn’t just a new building. It is a new culture. That the soul of the Warriors of Oakland, gritty and blue collar, has been taken over by glitz and tech.

To which I would say ... you’re not entirely wrong about that.

Following the ribbon slicing, we were invited to tour the building. It turned out what they really meant was we could tour the luxury club and suite levels.

There were so many posh clubs with dark wood and marble countertops it is impossible to keep track of which corporation sponsored what. And they are all huge. Standing in one, I said something to a waiter and I swear I heard my voice echo.

It’s a bit much for a gym.

On the other hand, yes, the Warriors will play here, but that will only be 41 games — give or take playoffs and exhibitions.

Meanwhile, between this weekend and April, the concert stage has booked 30 shows — everyone from Elton John to the Jonas Brothers. With more to come.

Honestly, it looks like a spectacular place to see a concert. The stage is spacious, but pushed into the seating, up close and personal. The Warriors actually insisted the ceiling be lowered to encourage an intimate sound.