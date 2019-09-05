Stephen and Ayesha Curry to host charity golf tournament in San Francisco

A well-known golf lover, Warriors star Stephen Curry is no stranger to competing in golf tournaments, later this month he'll host his own.

The Stephen Curry Charity Classic, presented by Workday, will tee off Sept. 16 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, according to a press release from PGA of America.

Curry will be joined by 50 two-person teams comprised of partners and donors for a day of team-based competition, including, according to Golfweek, a skills challenge and 18-hole scramble.

“Golf has impacted my life in so many ways,” the all-star point guard wrote on a page to raise money for the tournament. "It’s a game that reinforces the benefit of slowing down in our fast-forward world – it takes great patience, it challenges mental wherewithal, it rewards commitment."

Proceeds benefit PGA REACH and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which Curry and his restaurateur wife, Ayesha, established earlier this year to help children in low-income households and communities.

The tournament aims to raise $1.3 million for the organizations and is well on its way, having already raised more than $975,000.

In August, Curry donated money to Howard University to help the school start a Division 1 golf team.

