Prep football: Windsor comes up short against Livermore, 20-14

It was a close defeat for the Windsor High School football team Friday night with the Jaguars being edged out in a 20-14 home loss to Livermore High.

The Cowboys (3-0 overall, 0-0 East Bay-Valley) continued their early win streak after starting the season 2-0 and did so with a fumble return for a touchdown with about 10 minutes left in the game to squeak out their third straight win.

Windsor had won its first two games of the season before Friday night’s setback.

“(The players) want to work hard and want to get back to practice and start hitting the drawing board. I felt like overall our preparation was there and that overall the game really came down to who made the fewest mistakes, and that’s really how the game ended. Livermore made fewer mistakes,” Windsor head coach Brad Stibi said.

The Jaguars (2-1 overall, 0-0 North Bay League-Oak Division) look to rebound after a disappointing 2018 campaign and will rely on a strong rushing game behind running backs Jerimiah Pignataro and Lorenzo Leon. They will also look to their tough defensive line led by Oscar Mayorga, who had five sacks and six hurries in the first two games.

The Jaguars’ offense looked comfortable to start the game on the first drive and scored on Billy Boyle’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Torres to take the early 7-0 lead.

Livermore answered on its second possession with a drive full of some big plays, including a culminating 31-yard touchdown run from Dominic Belluomini to tie the score at 7-7.

The Cowboys’ offense repeated on the next drive with quarterback Shaun Smith’s 25-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Smith’s elusiveness in the backfield was a problem for the Jaguars defense all night, as he was able to repeatedly extend plays on multiple drives using his speed.

“Ukiah showed us the same thing and we were prepared for a mobile quarterback. For some reason we just couldn’t get to him tonight. Our tackling wasn’t up to par and it’s something we got to work on,” Stibi said.

Livermore continued to find success on offense, but Windsor’s defense continued to step up at crucial moments, including Christian Sanchez’s interception on the 3-yard line to prevent a touchdown late in the half.

Following that interception, the Jaguars’ regained some footing on offense thanks to tough running by their backfield, especially Leon who capped off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to tie it 14-14 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, both defenses were continuing to play strong, and the first score of the half came on a botched snap by the Jaguars that Livermore’s Dustin Hart recovered and ran back into the end zone to take the lead.

The Cowboys were stopped on the extra-point attempt but led 20-14 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

After forcing the Jaguars to punt yet again, Livermore turned the ball to its running game to run out the clock and successfully burned nearly four minutes, leaving Windsor with just under a minute and 20 seconds in the game to mount a comeback. But the Cowboys forced a turnover on downs to secure the narrow victory.

Windsor will be at home again next week to take on Santa Rosa High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13.