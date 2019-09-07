Prep football roundup: Rancho Cotate shuts out El Cerrito, 35-0

Host Rancho Cotate utilized a stingy defense to defeat El Cerrito 35-0 on Friday night in a non-conference game. The Cougars are on a two-game winning streak after a disappointing opening night road loss two weeks ago.

“Our defense played great. We swarmed to the ball pretty well,” Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We finally got the passing game going and achieved better balance on offense.”

The Cougars (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to set the tone. Leading 14-0 at halftime, Rancho Cotate added a touchdown in the third quarter and two more in the fourth quarter for the 35-point victory.

Cougars quarterback Jared Stocker was 11 for 14 passing for 164 yards with three touchdowns. Rancho Cotate running back Rasheed Rankin made the Gauchos (0-3) pay as he had 132 yards on 14 carries with two scores.

“I like the way we are playing right now,” Hotaling said. “Today we had a lot of penalties (14 for over 100 yards) so we need to focus on eliminating those penalties.”

The Cougars have a bye next week.

PINER 65, SIR FRANCIS DRAKE 0

The host Prospectors (3-0) put on an offensive display during their demolition of the Pirates (1-2) of San Anselmo in a non-league game. Piner has not allowed a single point in three combined games, having defeated Cloverdale 55-0 in Week 1 and Novato 53-0 in Week 2.

“Our defense played really aggressively,” Piner coach Terence Bell said. “Everything was working tonight, honestly. We wanted to make a statement.”

Piner quarterback Yonaton Isack was 14 for 18 passing for 253 yards, and six touchdowns. Prospectors running back Adrian Torres scored five touchdowns – three on the ground (33, 33, 2 yards) and two receiving (20, 2 yards).

“We were passing and running and putting on a show. We were trying to spread the ball around,” Bell said.

“We try and give the fans something to see.”

So far the Prospectors are certainly fulfilling Bell’s mission, outscoring opponents 173-0.

NEWMAN 30, PLACER 27

In a non-conference game, the visiting Cardinals (3-0) where challenged the entire night by the gritty Hillmen (1-2) of Auburn.

Cardinal Newman, however, persevered and prevailed with the narrow victory on a last second touchdown and 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to overcome a 27-22 deficit.

Cardinal Newman scored the winning touchdown with 4 seconds to play on a 1-yard pass to Tsion Nunnally from Jackson Pavitt for the victory.

The Cardinals trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime.

Cardinal Newman took the lead 22-21 at the end of the third quarter and held on with the last-play heroics.

Conor Williams had eight tackles to lead the Cardinals defense.

UKIAH 35, SANTA ROSA 22

The host Wildcats (2-1) scored two late fourth quarter touchdowns to turn a 1-point deficit into a 13-point win against the still winless Panthers (0-3) in a non-conference contest.

The Panthers led 22-21 with three minutes left in the game when Ukiah scored on a 1-yard run. Santa Rosa fumbled on its next possession and the Wildcats returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to effectively end the game.