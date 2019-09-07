Barber: Why Mike Mayock should quit the Raiders

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2019, 5:03PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

Goodbye to Mike Mayock, former Raiders general manager. His final tally: a little over eight months on the job, several major free-agent acquisitions, some intriguing draft picks, a few token appearances on “Hard Knocks” and then, just as he seemed to be growing into the position, the sudden removal of the rickety platform that had been constructed at his feet, sending the former player, scout and NFL Network analyst tumbling into the abyss.

Mayock should quit today.

No, scratch that. He should have cleared out already. He may keep his title well into the future, but he no longer can maintain the pretense of being the Raiders general manager. Jon Gruden made sure of that Friday when he told reporters in Alameda (I was not among them) that wide receiver Antonio Brown had been cleared to play Monday night.

This was never going to be an easy role for Mayock. There was an age when the GM hired and fired head coaches in the NFL, but that dynamic is changing. We are entering the age of coach and GM working “hand in hand,” which is usually a euphemism for the coach making all the important decisions.

It is not unique to Oakland, by any means. Just down the freeway in Santa Clara, the 49ers have similarly arranged their power structure. There is little doubt that Kyle Shanahan, not John Lynch, has final say over who makes the Niners’ 53-man roster. And there is even less doubt in Alameda, where Raiders owner Mark Davis signed Gruden to a 10-year, $100 million contract and heralded his arrival with clarions, red carpet and small children tossing flower petals.

Every situation is different, but I generally hate the All-Powerful Head Coach model (Bill Belichick notwithstanding). Checks and balances are generally a good idea in life and business, and the schematics of modern football are plenty of work for one man, without adding another huge responsibility to the job description.

And man, what a pinch it creates for the “general manager.” You can bet that Shanahan pressed the lever on drafting Reuben Foster in the first round in 2017, and you can bet it was the coach who decided to extend multiple chances to the troubled young linebacker. But when it came time to lay down discipline, or to explain the lack thereof, it was Lynch who would shuffle in front of the media and take the heat.

Mayock must have known what he was signing up for. He always appeared thrilled at the proposition, probably because (1) he truly likes and admires Gruden, (2) everyone taking part in TV draft coverage wants to play at GM and (3) people in sports frequently believe that, despite all evidence to the contrary, they are uniquely suited to make the best of a bad situation.

In particular, Mayock must have known that trading for Antonio Brown was a kettle of fish with tremendous potential to rot before dinner.

Brown has never hidden his pleasure in undermining his own football team. This is not a subtle man. He made his disdain for the Steelers clear in a dozen public ways (and probably 100 private ways) before they finally could stand no more. There wasn’t a single reason to believe he would behave differently in a Raiders uniform.

But you never know precisely how a building will burn down, and Mayock may well be surprised at how quickly his desk has become engulfed in flames.

You got the first hint at training camp. With Brown working the controls, the Raiders were on a rollercoaster. He blistered his feet in a newfangled chamber that may not actually be an improvement upon the old ice tub. He hinted that he wouldn’t play without his helmet of choice. Then he backed off the threat. Then he backed off backing off, and missed a practice. Camp came and went, and Brown hardly saw the field, hardly logged any real work with quarterback Derek Carr.

And who received the assignment of briefly appearing before reporters to issue an ultimatum to Brown — “It’s time for him to be all in or all out” — on the Raiders’ last day in Napa? Mayock, of course. Gruden, who consistently supported Brown both at the interview mic and before the “Hard Knocks” cameras, had carved out the role of good cop. Mayock drew the straw for bad cop. Of course, Gruden was holding only one straw.

This division of labor was so false, and so transparent, that anyone could see through it. Except for Antonio Brown, apparently. Because when he skipped a game-day walk-through in Winnipeg, and got the predictable letter announcing $54,000 in fines, he lashed out at the man who signed it: Mayock.

No media were on the practice field in Alameda when things spiraled on Wednesday, but reliable snoops have reported that Brown initiated an argument with the GM, called him a “cracker” and threatened to put hands on him, and had to be restrained by teammate and Nobel peace laureate Vontaze Burfict.

Brown did not practice Thursday. It sounded a lot like the Raiders would suspend him, perhaps establishing the framework for denying the wide receiver his guaranteed money in 2019. And then the tone of the reports began to change. Maybe the Raiders wouldn’t be disciplining Brown after all.

Gruden made it official Friday. He was not scheduled to speak to reporters that day, but obliged by pausing on the field long enough to say, “Antonio’s back today. We’re really excited about that. Ready to move on.”

Will Brown play against the Broncos on Monday night? “That’s the plan,” Gruden said.

This marked the unofficial conclusion of Mayock’s reign as “general manager.” He may leave the post tomorrow or stick around for years of fun in Las Vegas, but he is now a paper executive. Never again will Raiders players view him as an authority. They know that you can threaten Mayock, call him names, embarrass him in front of the entire team. If you’re good enough, you will not suffer for it.

Brown said he apologized to teammates, but honestly, why bother? All he did was expose the charade the Raiders had staged.

Gruden is still the good cop. But Mayock isn’t even the bad cop now. He’s the clerical worker asked to get coffee for everyone when it’s going to be a long interrogation. He’s the man who signs the stern letters and issues the public ultimatums, but makes none of the decisions. Professionally, he’s a dead man walking.

I understand how talented Antonio Brown is, and why the Raiders are desperate to get him on the field. I understand why Gruden is compelled to look past the receiver’s penchant for drama and selfishness and focus on the prospect of an eight-catch, 90-yard day against Denver. I just can’t, for the life of me, understand why Mike Mayock would want any part of this.

