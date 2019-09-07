Barber: Why Mike Mayock should quit the Raiders

Goodbye to Mike Mayock, former Raiders general manager. His final tally: a little over eight months on the job, several major free-agent acquisitions, some intriguing draft picks, a few token appearances on “Hard Knocks” and then, just as he seemed to be growing into the position, the sudden removal of the rickety platform that had been constructed at his feet, sending the former player, scout and NFL Network analyst tumbling into the abyss.

Mayock should quit today.

No, scratch that. He should have cleared out already. He may keep his title well into the future, but he no longer can maintain the pretense of being the Raiders general manager. Jon Gruden made sure of that Friday when he told reporters in Alameda (I was not among them) that wide receiver Antonio Brown had been cleared to play Monday night.

This was never going to be an easy role for Mayock. There was an age when the GM hired and fired head coaches in the NFL, but that dynamic is changing. We are entering the age of coach and GM working “hand in hand,” which is usually a euphemism for the coach making all the important decisions.

It is not unique to Oakland, by any means. Just down the freeway in Santa Clara, the 49ers have similarly arranged their power structure. There is little doubt that Kyle Shanahan, not John Lynch, has final say over who makes the Niners’ 53-man roster. And there is even less doubt in Alameda, where Raiders owner Mark Davis signed Gruden to a 10-year, $100 million contract and heralded his arrival with clarions, red carpet and small children tossing flower petals.

Every situation is different, but I generally hate the All-Powerful Head Coach model (Bill Belichick notwithstanding). Checks and balances are generally a good idea in life and business, and the schematics of modern football are plenty of work for one man, without adding another huge responsibility to the job description.

And man, what a pinch it creates for the “general manager.” You can bet that Shanahan pressed the lever on drafting Reuben Foster in the first round in 2017, and you can bet it was the coach who decided to extend multiple chances to the troubled young linebacker. But when it came time to lay down discipline, or to explain the lack thereof, it was Lynch who would shuffle in front of the media and take the heat.

Mayock must have known what he was signing up for. He always appeared thrilled at the proposition, probably because (1) he truly likes and admires Gruden, (2) everyone taking part in TV draft coverage wants to play at GM and (3) people in sports frequently believe that, despite all evidence to the contrary, they are uniquely suited to make the best of a bad situation.

In particular, Mayock must have known that trading for Antonio Brown was a kettle of fish with tremendous potential to rot before dinner.

Brown has never hidden his pleasure in undermining his own football team. This is not a subtle man. He made his disdain for the Steelers clear in a dozen public ways (and probably 100 private ways) before they finally could stand no more. There wasn’t a single reason to believe he would behave differently in a Raiders uniform.