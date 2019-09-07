A's win game suspended from spring, then drop nightcap

OAKLAND — Even the managers were perplexed by all the quirky details of a game that began nearly four months ago and finished in a different ballpark way out West.

Chad Pinder homered, Mike Fiers earned his fourth victory or his 14th, however you want to look at it, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Friday night in a game that was suspended on May 19 because of the weather.

“There were a lot of oddities,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Then, the clubs played another one — and it went extra innings.

Willi Castro hit a go-ahead double in the top of the 11th as the Tigers rallied from a four-run deficit to snap Oakland’s three-game winning streak with a 5-4 victory in the regularly scheduled game.

Christin Stewart hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the Tigers, and John Schreiber (1-0) recorded two outs in the 10th for his first major league win.

Paul Blackburn (0-2) got the loss.

Liam Hendriks pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts in the earlier May 19 finish, and then another perfect inning with a pair of Ks later.

Fiers (14-3) is unbeaten over 21 starts dating to his no-hitter May 7. He allowed three runs and four hits over six innings.

Oakland reliever Jake Diekman will have two appearances on May 19 with two different clubs: He actually pitched one inning for the Royals in Anaheim on May 19, and then got into the game Friday for Oakland with the stats credited to May 19.

It took 39 minutes to finish the 2-hour, 58-minute game more than half a country away. Not many fans made it early on a Friday.

“It almost felt like a Legion game because when we went out there, there was nobody there,” Melvin said.

The victory gave the A’s their first 11-game winning streak since winning 20 straight in 2002 and the longest in the majors this season. If the A’s hadn’t been able to hold on, it would have counted as a seven-game winning streak. Oakland also will be credited for an eight-game road winning streak from May 16-June 4.

Pinder connected for a two-run drive — the A’s hadn’t cleared the fences yet on May 19 — to give Oakland a streak of 17 straight games with a homer, matching the sixth-longest such streak in A’s history. Pinder technically homered in his third straight game, from May 17-19 against the Tigers.