Barber: Prove-it time for Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr

Derek Carr is 28 years old. Jimmy Garoppolo will reach that age on Nov. 2. They are two quarterbacks in the prime of their NFL careers. These aren’t rookies waiting to write their stories. The stories are well underway.

And yet as the 2019 NFL season begins in earnest today, what do we know for certain about the Bay Area’s starting quarterbacks? Despite their fame and healthy contracts — Carr and Garoppolo stand to make about $38 million combined this year — neither has proved he is the long-term answer under center for his team. And both are running out of chances.

Garoppolo’s sample size remains frustratingly small.

What do Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold, all of them rookies last year, have in common? Each has attempted more NFL passes than Garoppolo. So have 49ers backup C.J. Beathard and Raiders third-stringer DeShone Kizer.

When you break down Garoppolo’s body of work, it makes sense. He started the first two games for the Patriots in 2016 while Tom Brady served his Deflategate sentence, had that exhilarating five-game run to finish the 2017 season for the 49ers, and logged most of three games with the Niners last year before tearing his ACL after a disastrous decision to stay inbounds on a scramble in Kansas City. And that’s mostly it.

It feels like more, doesn’t it? Garoppolo feels established as a QB, thanks to the outsize hope 49ers fans placed in him after he almost single-handedly resuscitated the offense in 2017. Forty-Niners management went a little overboard, too, signing him to a five-year deal with $74 million in guarantees in the 2018 offseason.

Somehow, the book on Garoppolo has been losing pages rather than gaining them. We really don’t know what to expect from him in 2019 any more than we did when he showed up in that Halloween trade with New England.

Garoppolo was dynamic, poised and productive, though by no means perfect, in 2017. Last year’s performance was mixed. He was awful in a Week 1 loss at Minnesota, and much better against the Lions and Chiefs, as you would expect him to be. But he was sacked 13 times and fumbled four times in the three games, and bore some responsibility for all of it.

Because of the uncertainty created by the knee injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan played his No. 1 quarterback more than most this preseason; Garoppolo took 47 snaps, ranked eighth among NFL starting QBs. (Four of his peers — Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz — took zero.) Garoppolo had some terrible moments. He had some bad ones in training camp, too.

In total, it was enough to make everyone very nervous about Garoppolo’s development. But it wasn’t proof of anything, good or bad. Jimmy G remains an unknown quantity.

Strangely, so does Derek Carr. Strange because, unlike Garoppolo, the Raiders quarterback has five full NFL seasons under his belt. Unless something goes terribly wrong (always a possibility with Jon Gruden’s Raiders these days), Carr will become the franchise leader in passing yardage by the end of Week 2.

We should know who Derek Carr is as a quarterback by now. But do we? Is he a first-tier NFL passer? Second tier? Can he take a team to the Super Bowl?