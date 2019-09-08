Barber: Prove-it time for Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 7, 2019, 9:31PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Derek Carr is 28 years old. Jimmy Garoppolo will reach that age on Nov. 2. They are two quarterbacks in the prime of their NFL careers. These aren’t rookies waiting to write their stories. The stories are well underway.

And yet as the 2019 NFL season begins in earnest today, what do we know for certain about the Bay Area’s starting quarterbacks? Despite their fame and healthy contracts — Carr and Garoppolo stand to make about $38 million combined this year — neither has proved he is the long-term answer under center for his team. And both are running out of chances.

Garoppolo’s sample size remains frustratingly small.

What do Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold, all of them rookies last year, have in common? Each has attempted more NFL passes than Garoppolo. So have 49ers backup C.J. Beathard and Raiders third-stringer DeShone Kizer.

When you break down Garoppolo’s body of work, it makes sense. He started the first two games for the Patriots in 2016 while Tom Brady served his Deflategate sentence, had that exhilarating five-game run to finish the 2017 season for the 49ers, and logged most of three games with the Niners last year before tearing his ACL after a disastrous decision to stay inbounds on a scramble in Kansas City. And that’s mostly it.

It feels like more, doesn’t it? Garoppolo feels established as a QB, thanks to the outsize hope 49ers fans placed in him after he almost single-handedly resuscitated the offense in 2017. Forty-Niners management went a little overboard, too, signing him to a five-year deal with $74 million in guarantees in the 2018 offseason.

Somehow, the book on Garoppolo has been losing pages rather than gaining them. We really don’t know what to expect from him in 2019 any more than we did when he showed up in that Halloween trade with New England.

Garoppolo was dynamic, poised and productive, though by no means perfect, in 2017. Last year’s performance was mixed. He was awful in a Week 1 loss at Minnesota, and much better against the Lions and Chiefs, as you would expect him to be. But he was sacked 13 times and fumbled four times in the three games, and bore some responsibility for all of it.

Because of the uncertainty created by the knee injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan played his No. 1 quarterback more than most this preseason; Garoppolo took 47 snaps, ranked eighth among NFL starting QBs. (Four of his peers — Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz — took zero.) Garoppolo had some terrible moments. He had some bad ones in training camp, too.

In total, it was enough to make everyone very nervous about Garoppolo’s development. But it wasn’t proof of anything, good or bad. Jimmy G remains an unknown quantity.

Strangely, so does Derek Carr. Strange because, unlike Garoppolo, the Raiders quarterback has five full NFL seasons under his belt. Unless something goes terribly wrong (always a possibility with Jon Gruden’s Raiders these days), Carr will become the franchise leader in passing yardage by the end of Week 2.

We should know who Derek Carr is as a quarterback by now. But do we? Is he a first-tier NFL passer? Second tier? Can he take a team to the Super Bowl?

It’s hard to say, because Carr’s career path has been anything but a steady trajectory. In 2014 he was a precocious rookie, making a lot of mistakes but showing great promise. By the end of the 2016 season, he was one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the league. He had just led the Raiders to a 12-3 record and thrown for nearly 4,000 yards before breaking his fibula on Christmas Eve.

Carr has been hard to assess since then. You still see evidence of the QB who can make every throw on the field. Carr has a whiplike arm, decent mobility and, on occasion, pinpoint accuracy. But he has been inconsistent since that 2016 breakout.

More worrisome, he has looked timid. In addition to the leg injury, Carr broke a transverse process in his back and the pinkie finger on his throwing hand in 2017. His pass protection has declined over the past couple years and so, it would appear, has his confidence.

Last year, through some combination of those two factors (and via the NFL’s Next Gen Stats), Carr released the ball, on average, 2.55 seconds after taking a snap. That tied with Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger for the quickest release in the NFL. Meanwhile, Carr’s average pass in 2018 traveled 6.7 yards downfield. That, too, tied for lowest in the league. Carr has the arm strength to make big plays, but too often settles for dumping the ball short.

He and Garoppolo are both running out of excuses. The 49ers have added to Garoppolo’s arsenal with athletic rookies Jalen Hurd and Deebo Samuel. The Raiders tried to do the same, of course, but it blew up in their faces when Carr’s projected No. 1 receiver, Antonio Brown, shot out of town like a flaming comet this week. Oakland still appears to have upgraded its receiving corps, though, with newcomers Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson, Hunter Renfrow and Ryan Grant.

For the QBs, it’s time to score points or move on.

Gruden and Shanahan both enjoy a measure of job security, but both are starting to feel the heat. And both have aligned themselves with quarterbacks who have yet to reward them. Those quarterbacks are fully in the driver’s seat in 2019. That may not be the case after this season.

There was talk of the Raiders moving on from Carr this year, but cutting him would have cost them over $27 million in dead money under the salary cap. Next year, according to overthecap.com, they could release the quarterback, suck up $5 million in dead money and get a net cap savings of $16.5 million.

Garoppolo, despite the eye-popping potential of the numbers in his current deal, will be similarly vulnerable in a few months. The 49ers were clever enough to give him most of his bonus money up front. In 2020, cutting Garoppolo would cost San Francisco $4.2 million in dead money and result in a cap savings of $22.4 million.

In other words, we’re looking at two struggling teams, two head coaches on the defensive and two quarterbacks under huge pressure to justify their contracts this year.

People like to talk about the clock in a quarterback’s head, the one that should be telling them how long they can hold the ball in the pocket before getting clobbered by a pass rusher. Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo need calendars as well as clocks. It isn’t just the defense they need to worry about in 2019. It’s their teams’ patience.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

