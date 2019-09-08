Giants edge Dodgers 1-0

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Pillar knocked in the game’s only run with a groundout in the first inning and Tyler Beede struck out five in five innings as the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on Saturday night.

The Dodgers entered the three-game series against their rivals with a magic number of four to clinch their seventh consecutive National League West title. While already eliminated from playoff contention, the Giants made sure a Dodgers party will not happen this weekend.

The earliest the Dodgers can now clinch is Tuesday, at the start of an interleague series at Baltimore.

The Giants loaded the bases in the first inning against Dodgers rookie starter Tony Gonsolin. Pillar’s slow roller to Justin Turner at third base was able to bring home Mike Yastrzemski with what proved to be the game’s only run.

Beede (4-9) pitched five scoreless innings, the first time he had not allowed at least three runs in a start since July 19. He entered 0-6 over his last eight starts with a 7.05 ERA. The Giants lost all eight of those games.

Gonsolin (2-2) recovered from his shaky start to allow one run on two hits over four innings. He did give up four walks, while recording five strikeouts.

Gonsolin is a long shot to earn a role as the fourth starter in the playoffs, as Julio Urias and Rich Hill are also vying for the role. A relief role could be an option, but a first inning in which he gave up two hits and two walks is not the kind of entrance the Dodgers are seeking.

The Dodgers had their chances, but left the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings against Beede. Gonsolin struck out with the bases full to end the second inning, and Cody Bellinger hit a lazy fly ball to left field with the bases jammed to end the fifth.

Six Giants relievers held the Dodgers hitless over the final four innings. Right-hander Jandel Gustave pitched the ninth for his first career save.

In a season in which plenty has gone against San Francisco, aside from a midseason surge, the Giants are 7-8 against a Dodgers team that has the best record in the National League at 92-52 and is within reach of the best record in baseball behind the Yankees and Astros.