Brown’s release adds intrigue to Raiders-Broncos opener

OAKLAND — The Denver Broncos changed coaches, coordinators, systems and the starting quarterback since they last came to Oakland in the second-to-last game in 2018.

The Raiders have merely overhauled the roster in the offseason and then made an even bigger move two days before the opener with the decision to release star receiver Antonio Brown.

Instead of being the headline addition to the Oakland roster, Brown was let go after a tumultuous summer in Oakland that featured a bizarre foot injury, a fight over his helmet, multiple fines and run-ins capped by a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock and his release.

“It’s been crazy,” receiver Tyrell Williams said. “We feel how everybody else feels. It’s been wild, it’s been crazy, it’s been unexpected. But we’re going to go out there and play regardless. He made that decision. We’re going to go out there and play how we’re going to play.”

The new-look teams will be on display when the two longtime AFC West rivals square off in the season opener Monday night at the Coliseum.

Even without Brown, the Raiders figure to have more than a dozen new starters when the season starts, with an entirely new receiving group, a revamped offensive line led by Trent Brown, and a first-round running in Josh Jacobs that could give quarterback Derek Carr the support he needs.

“We all know how Derek Carr is when you can protect him, he can go through the reads and he feels comfortable back there,” Denver edge rusher Von Miller said. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league if he can do that.”

The changes have been even more dramatic in Denver where new coach Vic Fangio has brought in a new defensive system and the offense has been dramatically changed under coordinator Rich Scangarello and new quarterback Joe Flacco.

But Carr knows he’ll still have to deal with players like Miller, fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as the Raiders seek to get off to a good start to the season.

“It’s kind of exciting,” Carr said. “Both teams know that both schemes are going to be very different. You can only prepare so much, but at the end of the day they still have those players over there.”

Some other things to watch:

Protect the Carr

The Raiders made protecting Carr a bigger priority this season after he was sacked a career-worst 51 times last year. Brown was brought in as right tackle and Kolton Miller is being counted on for big improvement on the left side. That duo will be tested against perhaps the best edge rushing tandem in the league in Miller and Chubb. Making the task even harder is that Oakland will have two backups at guard, with Jordan Devey expected to replace the suspended Richie Incognito on the left side, and Denzelle Good stepping in for injured Gabe Jackson on the left side.

“We can’t make excuses,” center Rodney Hudson said. “We’ve got to find a way to get it done.”

Winning ways

The Broncos change coaches and quarterbacks on an almost yearly basis, but one thing remains constant: winning on opening weekend. They own the best kickoff weekend record in the NFL at 39-19-1, and they own the longest active winning streak, having won every opener for the last seven seasons behind a mix of coaches John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph, and QBs Peyton Manning, Trevor Siemian and Case Keenum.