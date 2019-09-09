Road win impressive way for 49ers to start

TAMPA, Florida — The San Francisco 49ers had three touchdowns negated by penalties, turned the ball over twice and didn’t a get particularly sharp performance from Jimmy Garoppolo.

That just made beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 on a hot, humid day in Florida that much sweeter.

“It’s fun to win when you can be hard on the guys the next day because there’s a lot of stuff on that tape that could have cost us that game in all three phases,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday.

“I was disappointed with that and still to be able to pull out a win says a lot about the guys we’ve got in there. They kept grinding, and when you do that usually good things happen.”

Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals for the 49ers, who forced four turnovers overall and also deflected an early punt to set up the offense’s first scoring drive.

“I’m just happy for our defense, I’m happy for our team. We played sloppy, but it’s the first game,” Sherman said. “We’ve got to knock out some of the wrinkles. We’ve got to find a way to play a more mistake-free football game, myself included. I had a couple penalties that I shouldn’t have had. I’ve got to put myself in better position. It was a decent game for us, but we’ve got to get better.”

Garoppolo threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in his first game in nearly a year.

“The whole offense was shaky. I think he made a couple good throws but Jimmy, everyone else including myself needs to be a lot more consistent,” Shanahan said.

“There’s some things out there that we missed. Fortunately our defense got us turnovers. It’s hard to win when you have two turnovers on offense, but when you get four on the other side, especially when they score on two of them, that makes it a little easier to overcome some sloppy play that we had.”

Winston threw for 194 yards to become Tampa Bay’s career passing leader, including a 10-yard scoring pass to Chris Godwin that trimmed a double-digit deficit to 20-14 late in the third quarter. Ultimately, though, the Bucs could not overcome the fifth-year quarterback’s mistakes and dropped their debut under coach Bruce Arians, who was lured out of retirement after Tampa Bay finished 5-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the 11th straight year.

“We talked all week about winning the turnover battle, and when it’s four to two, it’s always going to be tough,” Arians said. “But there were some really bright spots and areas that we can build off of and also learn why we’re losing instead of winning. That one is pretty easy.”

Garoppolo, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, completed 18 of 27 passes with one interception. His 39-yard pass to Richie James Jr. put the 49ers ahead for good early in the second half.

Despite moving past Vinny Testaverde to become Tampa Bay’s career passing leader, Winston has yet to lead the team to the playoffs or prove he’s the club’s long-term answer at quarterback.