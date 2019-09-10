Barber: Raiders show focus in 24-16 win over Broncos

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 9, 2019, 11:25PM
OAKLAND

The Raiders earned credit for a lot of things Monday night. Derek Carr was practically flawless against the Denver Broncos. Raiders offensive tackles Trent Brown and Kolton Miller more than held their own against Denver’s lethal edge rushers. The defense applied honest-to-goodness pass pressure, an animal not spotted in these parts in ages.

But congratulate the Raiders for one thing above all others: They kept their focus.

Rarely has a team had more reason to be scattered in the days and hours leading up to a game. Oakland cast it all aside and came out of the chute looking like a well-drilled, resolute football team.

The Raiders cut Antonio Brown before they had to pay him any serious money, but that doesn’t mean the relationship didn’t cost them. The self-obsessed wide receiver was like a fire that sucks all the oxygen out of a room. He demanded attention, received an avalanche of it and exited messily two days before the regular-season opener, leaving the Raiders without their best player.

The Raiders must share the blame for the fiasco. They created a transparent good cop/bad cop scenario, and all it did was send varying messages and give Brown reason to believe that he had one ally in coach Jon Gruden and one true enemy in general manager Mike Mayock. They coddled, they spanked, they coddled, they spanked, and the baby ultimately turned into a terror.

But that’s on Gruden, Mayock and team owner Mark Davis. The Raiders players were bystanders.

Consider what the past week was like for them. Bright and early Wednesday, Brown posted a letter from Mayock announcing $54,000 in fines. Later that morning, unbeknownst to the outside world, Brown shouted at Mayock on the practice field and had to be restrained by linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Thursday, Gruden told reporters that Brown wouldn’t practice that day; the rumors said they would suspend the player. Friday, Gruden reversed course and reported that everything was peachy and, boy, were the Raiders happy to have Brown back. Saturday, Brown asked to be released and the Raiders obliged.

Emotionally, it must have been like shooting Class V rapids for Brown’s teammates. NFL players are taught that their ultimate loyalty is to the team. But athletes feel kinship, too, and they aren’t afraid to express it in an age when more of them are asserting the right to direct their own careers.

It’s a tug-of-war, and it was the Raiders players getting yanked around last week.

Certainly, many of them must have felt a huge sense of relief when the team cut Brown. AB is all about AB, and he had hardly spent any meaningful practice time with them. But many of those teammates had publicly gone to bat for the guy, and I’m sure many appreciated his willingness to stand up to the front office. Oh, and Brown is one of the best players in the NFL. The Raiders, who finished 4-12 last year, could really use him.

And remember, the Raiders are suddenly a young team. They have 12 rookies on the roster, five of them undrafted, and seven second-year players. There are many unseasoned young men in important roles.

With that backdrop, you could forgive the Raiders for coming out a little flat Monday night. It was the opposite. They bull-rushed the Broncos. It was 14-0 by the middle of the second quarter, and the gulf felt wider.

Quarterback Derek Carr might have been more focused than anyone. Normally Mr. Upbeat, he walked into the Oakland Coliseum looking stern on Monday afternoon, and his jaw was still set during pregame introductions. Carr was all business — and that didn’t stop when the game started.

These were Carr’s first-half statistics: 16 of 17 for 178 yards and a touchdown, for a passer rating of 129.9.

The man was virtually flawless before halftime. He hit tight end Darren Waller in stride up the left sideline on Oakland’s first drive, and finished it with a dart to Tyrell Williams that was just over a leaping linebacker and just a step ahead of a safety. On the Raiders’ third possession, Gruden sent a fullback and an extra offensive linemen onto the field on third-and-1, but Carr audibled to a pass and hit Williams deep down the middle for a 43-yard gain. That drive lasted 8:37 and 13 plays, went 95 yards and gave the home team a 14-0 lead.

The Raiders defense came out fired up, too. The Broncos had just two first downs in the first quarter and only 29 yards in the second quarter.

There was reason to lose focus after kickoff, too. Cornerback Gareon Conley took a leg to the back of the head with 5:06 left in the third quarter, and wound up leaving the field strapped to a gurney. That’s hard for colleagues to watch.

Gruden, however, wouldn’t admit that Brown had ever caused a disturbance.

“There really wasn’t,” the coach said afterward. “Maybe for media. What happened here in the last couple of days may have been big news to some. But there were no distractions, I think you could tell that tonight. Our team was ready to roll.”

Really?

“That incident, whatever you want to call it, had nothing to do with out team’s focus or preparation,” Gruden continued. “That’s it, end of story.”

Well, the “incident” could have been a distraction. Easily could have. Coaches might not want to admit that, but it’s true, and it’s a credit to the Oakland players that they didn’t allow it to happen.

I’m not prepared to anoint the Raiders a good team yet. For one thing, I’m convinced the Broncos are terrible. There isn’t a lot of star power there when you get past Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, and even those two didn’t do much against the Raiders. Also, Gruden’s team looked more vulnerable in the second half. They started missing tackles on defense, and it would have been a tighter game if Denver’s DaeSean Hamilton hadn’t dropped a sure touchdown pass.

Next week will be a better test, with the high-powered Chiefs coming to town. But that’s almost beside the point. The Raiders haven’t done a lot of good things in Gruden’s second reign, and a lot was aligned against them in this Week 1 opener. And they prevailed.

They’ll have to get better if they truly want to compete in the AFC West. But showing heart and discipline is the first step, and they took that step Monday night.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

