Kyle Shanahan wants 49ers to clean up mistakes from Week 1 win

SANTA CLARA — Midway through the 49ers’ crucial, gritty, hard-fought road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyle Shanahan berated Jimmy Garoppolo on the sideline.

Shanahan’s face was tomato red. Garoppolo shook his head apparently to indicate he thought he did nothing wrong. Shanahan raised his eyebrows in disagreement and read Garoppolo the riot act.

Garoppolo had just forced an incomplete pass to a covered wide receiver on third-and-12 from the Bucs’ 18-yard line when George Kittle was wide open for a touchdown in the middle of the field. Garoppolo didn’t see him. Earlier in the game, Garoppolo telegraphed a throw to the sideline, a throw which Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

Garoppolo ultimately played well enough to beat the Bucs. But his mistakes revealed Shanahan’s frustration about the 49ers’ sloppy performance, and the challenges they will face if they don’t clean up their act.

Here are the five biggest challenges the 49ers must address before Sunday’s game in Cincinnati:

1. Missed reads.

After the Bucs game, Shanahan came to the interview room and explained why he was so frustrated during the game. “There was some things out there that we missed, which I think made it a much tighter game than it needed to be.”

Shanahan was talking about two offensive plays in particular. Both came in the red zone. One was the incomplete pass to Bourne when Kittle was open. The other occurred early in the first quarter. This time, Bourne was open over the middle for a touchdown, and Garoppolo forced an incomplete pass to Kittle instead.

On both plays, the Buccaneers defense used Cover 4 (four deep zone defenders, three underneath zone defenders), and Shanahan called the perfect plays to beat it. Cover 4 is vulnerable in the deep middle of the field, between the safeties. Shanahan attacked that window with post routes and seam routes — Football 101. If Garoppolo had read the coverage correctly, he would have known to pass over the middle. That’s probably why Shanahan yelled at him.

“He made a couple of good throws,” Shanahan said, “but Jimmy and everyone else, including myself, needs to get a lot more consistent.”

2. Bad decisions

The 49ers have the makings of a dominant defense. Meaning they don’t need Garoppolo to take risks and make plays. They need him to manage games and not throw interceptions.

In nine starts with the 49ers, Garoppolo has thrown nine picks. And on Sunday, he threw a pick-six. Dropped back, stared down his target and floated a bad pass across the field.

After the game, Shanahan explained what Garoppolo should do different next time: “Don’t throw it. The cornerback was flat footed. He made a great break on the ball. That’s why it’s scary to throw (across) the field. Jimmy’s got the arm, but that corner teed off on it and made a risky gamble and made us pay. That’s one you’ve got to learn from.”

Garoppolo made the same mistake last season against the Detroit Lions. He dropped back, stared down his target, floated a bad pass across the field, the Lions made the potential game-winning interception, but it didn’t count because the Lions committed a penalty away from the play. Lucky Jimmy.

When will Garoppolo learn? If he doesn’t learn soon, the 49ers could bench him, according to Mike Silver of NFL Network. “He had rough moments in the preseason,” Silver said recently on television. “He’s coming back from the knee injury. Guys, keep an eye on this. If Garoppolo struggles, or continues to struggle, and they’re either losing or he’s not playing well or both, I don’t think it’s that far-fetched that they could make a quarterback switch earlier than some people might imagine.”