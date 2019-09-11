Ex-Raider Antonio Brown accused of rape in federal lawsuit

A former college classmate accused New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, where Brown lives, the woman accused the star wide receiver of exposing himself and secretly masturbating behind her in two separate incidents in 2017, and she also accused Brown of raping her in 2018 after a night of partying at clubs in Miami.

The woman — Britney Taylor, a 28-year-old gymnast — met Brown in 2010 at Central Michigan University, according to the lawsuit, when he was a senior and she was a freshman. They reconnected in 2017, according to the lawsuit, when Brown reached out to Taylor via social media, requesting she work with him as a personal trainer.

The lawsuit makes no reference to Taylor contacting police to file complaints against Brown for any of the three alleged incidents.

Brown denied the allegations through his attorney, who said that Brown had a “consensual personal relationship” with the woman and previously declined her request for a $1.6 million business investment.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” attorney Darren Heitner said in a written statement. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

Neither the Patriots nor the NFL immediately responded to requests for comment.

Brown could be subject to disciplinary action by the league under its personal conduct policy. The NFL generally waits until a legal case has been resolved in court before deciding whether to impose a suspension without pay under that policy. A player does not have to be charged with or convicted of a crime to be punished under the policy if the league believes after an investigation that discipline is warranted. The league also can place a player on paid leave on the commissioner’s exempt list during the legal proceedings.

The Patriots officially announced their signing of Brown on Tuesday. He agreed to a one-year contract, worth as much as $15 million, on Saturday, hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders. The deal contains a $20 million option for 2020.

Brown did not play in the Patriots’ season-opening home win Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, another of Brown’s former teams. He is set to begin practicing this week with the Patriots, who play Sunday at Miami.

The Raiders released Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Steelers, after a short but tumultuous stay with the team. Brown missed practice time during training camp because of injuries to his feet, reportedly suffered while undergoing cryotherapy treatments, and while opposing the league with two failed grievances seeking o wear his old, unapproved helmet.

He had a practice-field verbal confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock after posting to social media a photo of a letter from Mayock informing him that he had been fined nearly $54,000 for the missed time during training camp.

The Raiders fined him more than $215,000 for the incident with Mayock and informed Brown that they were revoking the guarantee of more than $29 million in his contract. Brown might challenge the Raiders’ attempt to revoke those guarantees via a grievance by the NFL Players Association.

Brown requested, via social media, his release from the Raiders on Saturday morning. He also had sought to be traded by the Steelers, who accommodated that request in March.

Heitner said in his statement that the woman accusing Brown sought a $1.6 million business investment from him in 2017 and he declined. She offered in 2018 to travel to Pennsylvania and Florida to train with him, according to Heitner.