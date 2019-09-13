Barber: What if Raiders' Kolton Miller is actually good?

ALAMEDA

Of all the numbers that helped to explain the Raiders’ season-opening 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, none popped off the stats sheet like these: 0 sacks, 0 quarterback hits for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos might not be a very good team overall. But their head coach is Vic Fangio, a defensive legend in these parts, and their outside pass rushers are Von Miller and Bradley Chubb — the most ferocious quarterback hunter in the NFL, and the man being groomed to succeed him.

Last year, Miller and Chubb combined for 26½ sacks. They played just one game in 2018 in which neither recorded one. They aren’t accustomed to the opposing QB walking off the field with a clean uniform, but that’s exactly what Derek Carr did on Monday night.

Certainly, it was a group achievement. Wednesday in Alameda, head coach Jon Gruden mentioned the play of guards Jordan Devey and Denzelle Good, who are filling in for players who are hurt (Gabe Jackson) or suspended (Richie Incognito).

“We ran the ball and it was a collective effort,” Gruden said. “I think you’ve gotta give them all credit.”

The guard play was beyond reproach, yes, but it was the tackles who were in the spotlight against the Broncos. One of those guys, right tackle Trent Brown, is a dominant pass blocker when healthy. Brown is basically an eraser. It’s the other man, left tackle Kolton Miller, who may be the key to the Raiders’ entire season.

Gruden has found his running back in rookie Josh Jacobs. He has a receiving corps that is perfectly adequate, if not spectacular, following the departure of Antonio Brown. And he has a quarterback, Carr, who can win games if he is provided all those other pieces — and if he gets time to throw the football. That time will be defined by his offensive line, which wasn’t very good in 2018 as Carr was sacked 52 times.

Gruden wants Kolton Miller to be part of the solution in 2019. Last year, he was part of the problem. A big part. Miller allowed 16 sacks and 65 pressures as a rookie; both of those were NFL highs. One scouting site, Pro Football Focus, graded Miller as the 60th best offensive tackle among NFL qualifiers. He was No. 60 as a pass blocker and No. 61 as a run blocker.

It was a brutal season for the Roseville native and UCLA alum. Perhaps there were extenuating circumstances. Miller sprained the MCL in his right knee in Week 4, aggravated the injury in Week 9 and also banged up his elbow badly enough that he had to wear a brace.

Those were red flags to fans and analysts, but teammates appreciated the way Miller played through injuries without complaining. Part of the lineman’s problem, or part of the perception of his shortcomings, is his bearing. Miller is quiet and a bit impassive. He seems like the big, sweet kid on the adjacent farm destined to get clocked by someone meaner.

But honestly, Trent Brown has a similar persona. It hasn’t stopped him from becoming a highly regarded offensive tackle.

Miller’s performance in Week 1 made me wonder. Maybe the Raiders were right about him. Maybe he’s more athletic than I gave him credit for. And tougher. Maybe the injuries really were a major factor in his disappointing rookie season. Maybe he does have the strength and footwork to lock down the left tackle position in Las Vegas for years to come.