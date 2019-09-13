Barber: What if Raiders' Kolton Miller is actually good?

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2019, 5:41PM
ALAMEDA

Of all the numbers that helped to explain the Raiders’ season-opening 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, none popped off the stats sheet like these: 0 sacks, 0 quarterback hits for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos might not be a very good team overall. But their head coach is Vic Fangio, a defensive legend in these parts, and their outside pass rushers are Von Miller and Bradley Chubb — the most ferocious quarterback hunter in the NFL, and the man being groomed to succeed him.

Last year, Miller and Chubb combined for 26½ sacks. They played just one game in 2018 in which neither recorded one. They aren’t accustomed to the opposing QB walking off the field with a clean uniform, but that’s exactly what Derek Carr did on Monday night.

Certainly, it was a group achievement. Wednesday in Alameda, head coach Jon Gruden mentioned the play of guards Jordan Devey and Denzelle Good, who are filling in for players who are hurt (Gabe Jackson) or suspended (Richie Incognito).

“We ran the ball and it was a collective effort,” Gruden said. “I think you’ve gotta give them all credit.”

The guard play was beyond reproach, yes, but it was the tackles who were in the spotlight against the Broncos. One of those guys, right tackle Trent Brown, is a dominant pass blocker when healthy. Brown is basically an eraser. It’s the other man, left tackle Kolton Miller, who may be the key to the Raiders’ entire season.

Gruden has found his running back in rookie Josh Jacobs. He has a receiving corps that is perfectly adequate, if not spectacular, following the departure of Antonio Brown. And he has a quarterback, Carr, who can win games if he is provided all those other pieces — and if he gets time to throw the football. That time will be defined by his offensive line, which wasn’t very good in 2018 as Carr was sacked 52 times.

Gruden wants Kolton Miller to be part of the solution in 2019. Last year, he was part of the problem. A big part. Miller allowed 16 sacks and 65 pressures as a rookie; both of those were NFL highs. One scouting site, Pro Football Focus, graded Miller as the 60th best offensive tackle among NFL qualifiers. He was No. 60 as a pass blocker and No. 61 as a run blocker.

It was a brutal season for the Roseville native and UCLA alum. Perhaps there were extenuating circumstances. Miller sprained the MCL in his right knee in Week 4, aggravated the injury in Week 9 and also banged up his elbow badly enough that he had to wear a brace.

Those were red flags to fans and analysts, but teammates appreciated the way Miller played through injuries without complaining. Part of the lineman’s problem, or part of the perception of his shortcomings, is his bearing. Miller is quiet and a bit impassive. He seems like the big, sweet kid on the adjacent farm destined to get clocked by someone meaner.

But honestly, Trent Brown has a similar persona. It hasn’t stopped him from becoming a highly regarded offensive tackle.

Miller’s performance in Week 1 made me wonder. Maybe the Raiders were right about him. Maybe he’s more athletic than I gave him credit for. And tougher. Maybe the injuries really were a major factor in his disappointing rookie season. Maybe he does have the strength and footwork to lock down the left tackle position in Las Vegas for years to come.

One thing is for sure: Miller looks stronger in 2019. He said back in May that he weighed 310 at the NFL scouting combine in February 2018, bulked up to 315 or 320 during his rookie regular season and was at 328 this offseason. He may weigh even more now, and whatever he has added is muscle.

“You could see his punch was a little harder,” Carr said Wednesday. “He could sit down and hold a little bit more weight on the bull rush and things like that. It was noticeable how much better he was. Not just noticeable on film, but during the game it was noticeable.”

To get a sense of Miller’s development, I revisited the coaches’ film of his games against the Broncos last year and this year. As is often the case, it was neither as terrible or as wonderful as it appeared at first glance.

In all three games, it was mostly (but not exclusively) Chubb who lined up on Miller’s side of the field. Miller actually fared pretty well in the exchange as a rookie. And he didn’t have a perfect game against the Broncos on Monday, by any means. Just inside the 4:00 mark of the first quarter, he dived at Chubb’s ankles, and the agile linebacker kept his feet and batted down a pass by Carr. A little later, Chubb blazed right by Miller to the inside and bore down on Carr, but the quarterback managed to complete a pass to Dwayne Harris.

As the game went on, though, Miller seemed to gain power. Late in the second quarter, Chubb dropped into pass coverage (a rarity) and Miller, unfazed, switched to linebacker DeMarcus Walker. The highlight came just after the final 2-minute warning. The Raiders, trying to run out the clock, faced third-and-8 at their 27-yard line. At the snap, Miller faked an interior block and sprinted out wide left to take out a cornerback, allowing Tyrell Williams to turn a short hitch into a 10-yard reception. Game over.

Really, though, it was a play in Miller’s second professional game, at Denver last year, that stood out. Chubb had taken a wide split, with linebacker Brandon Marshall and safety Justin Simmons outside him. It was a weird, unbalanced defensive formation. It was third-and-8. Carr was in the shotgun.

The ball was snapped, and Chubb zipped inside past Miller, who pivoted to face Marshall and Simmons. He went for Marshall and failed to reach him; the linebacker wound up blowing up halfback Jalen Richard. Miller turned back to Simmons, but was too late to slow the safety’s direct path to Carr, who had to unload his pass early. Incomplete. The Raiders were forced to punt.

Miller, confused by the overloaded rush, had whiffed entirely. It was a deer-in-the-headlights moment. The second-year tackle wasn’t perfect on Monday, but he didn’t have any moments like that. He held his own, which is what NFL offensive line play is all about.

There was another major factor in shutting out Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in Week 1. Carr was getting rid of the ball quickly. If the Raiders’ offense thrives in 2019, there won’t be one explanation. It will be because of Gruden’s play calling and Carr’s decision making and the O-line’s blocking. But any one of those things could break the chain and bring the machine to a halt.

That’s why Kolton Miller, the former overmatched rookie, is so important. And why Gruden offered a mix of praise and caution when I asked about the left tackle Wednesday.

“It’s just getting started,” Gruden said. “We’ve only played one game. He’s got (Kansas City’s) Frank Clark this game, one of the premier rushers in football. (Miller’s) just stronger, he’s more experienced, he’s healthy. Those are three things as we said (Tuesday) that have taken his game to another level, and he’s got to continue to prove it every week.”

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

