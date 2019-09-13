Pirates prove too much for Giants, clinch series

SAN FRANCISCO — The slow march to 2,000 career wins for manager Bruce Bochy is taking much longer than the Giants anticipated.

On certain days, it looks less like a march and more like an attempt to walk through a brick wall.

The Giants entered a seven-game homestand with Bochy needing just five more victories to become the 11th manager in MLB history to collect 2,000 wins. After Thursday’s 4-2 series-clinching loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Giants must win four of their final 15 games to help Bochy reach one last milestone.

With the landmark victory still in jeopardy, the Giants have at least created a sense of intrigue for the final two weeks of the season. This wasn’t exactly the type of suspense the team hoped to generate back when the season began.

The Giants (70-77) are now 10 games under .500 at home this year (31-41) and must win six of their last nine at Oracle Park to avoid posting their worst record in the two-decade history of the stadium. San Francisco has won at least 37 games in each of its previous 19 seasons along the shores of McCovey Cove, but an anemic offense has done the 2019 club no favors.

“I think more than anything we have a tough time scoring here,” Bochy said. “It’s been the offense as much as anything. We’ve had some pretty good days on the road, but here at home we have a hard time getting it going.”

The Giants had a chance to tie or walk-off in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday, but after a leadoff walk by Joey Rickard and a single from Donovan Solano, a pair of strikeouts followed by a Buster Posey groundout ended the threat.

A Giants team mixed with several struggling veterans and rookies receiving their first taste of September baseball doesn’t have much to play for, but San Francisco shouldn’t have had as much trouble with the last-place Pirates as it did this week.

“I’m not one to make excuses, but we’re missing some big pieces,” Bochy said. “You look in the bullpen, we don’t have anybody that we’ve had. That usually causes problems there.”

The Giants, however, have had no shortage of issues since the end of July, whether it be with their various opponents or with injuries. They received more bad news on the injury front Thursday when rookie right fielder Jaylin Davis was forced to exit the game in the bottom of the sixth after taking a 97-mile per hour fastball off his left wrist.

Davis is one of the players the Giants have prioritized for an extended audition in September, but he’s had a slow start to his big league career after receiving his first call-up last week. The former Twins prospect who was acquired at the trade deadline was 3 for 21 prior to the hit-by-pitch that sent him back to the trainers’ room for a X-Ray.

Davis said postgame that he was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion and was still experiencing soreness.

Another rookie earning significant playing time fared better in Thursday’s series finale. Second baseman Mauricio Dubón didn’t record a hit in three at-bats, but made a pair of impressive plays in the field that showcased his strong defensive instincts.