Prep football: Windsor erupts against Santa Rosa, 67-12

The Windsor High School football team got back on a winning track and kept Santa Rosa winless with a commanding 67-12 home victory over the Panthers Friday night.

After the Jaguars (3-1 overall, 0-0 North Bay League-Oak Division) won their first two games, several mistakes cost them in a close loss to Livermore High School last week, but they rebounded with a drubbing Friday.

“The monkey is off your back, that’s for sure. You always want to get back up on the saddle and get that win after a loss. Yeah, it felt good — it was good to see the kids play and see all the preparation really come to work on game day,” Windsor head coach Brad Stibi said.

The Panthers (0-4 overall, 0-0 North Bay League-Redwood Division) were looking for their first win after allowing a couple comebacks in their first few games, including last week’s 35-22 loss to Ukiah where they gave up the lead with three minutes left in the game.

Despite the good play from Santa Rosa’s offense, led by quarterback Trevor Anderson, injuries on the offensive and defensive line have hindered the Panthers in 2019.

A big game from the Jaguars’ starting running back Lorenzo Leon essentially had this win for Windsor wrapped up by halftime.

“What a player. (Leon is) all in and he’s a physical player. It was fun to watch him kind of take control of the game and do what he does best, and that’s run hard,” Stibi said.

The Jaguars got their running game going early with a couple big plays from Leon, and Windsor capped off the early ground-and-pound drive with a 2-yard touchdown from Leon on a direct snap, taking the early 7-0 lead.

Mental errors cost the Panthers from the start, including a botched snap on a punt that sent the ball out the back of the end zone, awarding the Jaguars two points on the safety.

On the next drive for Windsor, Leon then put the Jaguars on the 3-yard line after a 30-yard run and then finished off the drive with another short run off a direct snap to increase their lead to 16-0.

Following an interception by the Jaguars’ Jeremiah Pignataro, Leon got Windsor back into the red zone again midway through the second quarter and Billy Boyle scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Landen Estrela.

Leon continued to make defenders miss and capped off another drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to make it a 30-0 advantage.

Despite the big deficit, the Panthers kept fighting and with less than 40 seconds left in the half found the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to Andre Duvall.

The Jaguars’ started their next drive on Santa Rosa’s 35-yard line thanks to a good kick return from Pignataro, and Boyle immediately found the end zone with a touchdown pass to Nico Contreras. Windsor led 37-6 at halftime.

The Jaguars did not let up in the second half, scoring another safety on another botched snap on a Panthers punt, a 30-yard touchdown pass to Leon, another 2-yard touchdown run from Leon, a 62-yard touchdown pass to E.Z. Woodard and a score on a 3-yard run from Chase Vehmeyer.

Santa Rosa wouldn’t give up, scoring on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Yisrael Moreno in the second half.