Prep football roundup: Analy falls to Terra Linda, 21-14

Analy High’s football team had visiting Terra Linda of San Rafael on the ropes after three quarters Friday night but could not finish the job, surrendering a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter to lose 21-14 in a nonleague game.

The Trojans’ (1-2) physical running game took a toll on the Tigers’ (1-2) defense, which wore down in the game’s final quarter after pitching a shutout for the first three quarters.

“We had the win in our grasp but Terra Linda just kind of ground us down. They ran the ball the entire fourth quarter. They are physical,” Analy coach James Foster said. “For three quarters we were the better team but Terra Linda was better in the fourth quarter, the quarter that matters the most.”

With the score knotted 14-14 with 1:40 to play, the Trojans drove 50 yards in 70 seconds, scoring on a 6-yard pass in the flat to a running back on a busted coverage by the Tigers defense.

After a scoreless first quarter, Analy went into the half with a 6-0 lead after Tigers safety Gary Gritsch returned an interception 70 yards.

“We had good momentum going into halftime,” Foster said. “We just weren’t able to execute in the second half.”

El Molino 52, Berean Christian 0

In a non-league game, the host Lions (2-2) utilized their depth and roster-size advantage to overmatch the Eagles (0-3) of Walnut Creek. El Molino bounced back from a 59-35 loss last week at Lower Lake.

“I was proud of how our players responded after last week,” El Molino coach Randy Parmeter said. “We had an opportunity to get back on track at home. I was proud of how our players took care of business.”

El Molino led 12-0 after the first quarter and put the game away by halftime with a 32-0 lead.

The Lions attack was led by quarterback Weston Lewis (10 for 18, 228 yards, 4 TDs) who started the game off with a bang by connecting with receiver Ethan Ransome for a 55-yard scoring toss on the first play of scrimmage for El Molino. Lewis combined with Ransome later in the game for a 56-yard scoring pass.

Lions running back DJ Ramalia had 12 carries for 127 yards and a 40-yard score.

Livermore 88, Healdsburg 3

The Greyhounds (0-4) suffered an 85-point home defeat to the Cowboys (4-0), who despite a rolling clock, inexplicably continued to pour it on offensively with big plays and blitz defensively late in the game with a 10-touchdown lead.

“It was an ugly loss but we need to improve and move on,” Greyhounds coach Shaun Montecino said. “Our kids said after the game that this will never happen again.”

Up 61-3 at halftime, Livermore kept its starters in for the first seven minutes of the third quarter. The Cowboys scored a touchdown in the third quarter and added 20 more points in the fourth quarter, sending Greyhound partisans in the stands into a booing frenzy for the seemingly intentional run-up score.

“Livermore was bigger and faster. They were blitzing a lot. We didn’t have time to throw and it was hard to run the ball,” Montecino said. “I’m just happy nobody got hurt.”