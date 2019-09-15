Nevius: Raiders' fortunes will rise and fall with Derek Carr

ALAMEDA — The fortunes of the Oakland Raiders this year will rise and fall with Derek Carr.

Actually, it is simpler than that. Success will depend on how often he rises and falls.

This is not exactly a cosmic revelation. Carr is a better passer when he isn’t getting knocked over by large angry men. The more he’s hit, the less effective he is.

In 2016, his best NFL season, he was sacked just 16 times. The year before that, when he threw 13 interceptions and had people wondering if he was a bust, the total was 32.

That has always been the case. At Fresno State, there were metrics that showed he completed 72% of passes when not under pressure.

Under duress, the number dropped to 29%.

So he doesn’t like to get knocked down. Not surprising. There’s a story that Willie Mays was once told that the scouting report said an opposing hitter didn’t like fastballs in on his hands. Mays replied, “Who does?”

But that is what makes last year so interesting. Carr was clobbered a teeth-rattling 51 times. And yet, he could point to some tidy statistics — over 4,000 yards passing and 68.9 completion average.

Still he was criticized. There was talk of playing small ball, going for the short, quick pass instead of standing in there and trying for the home run. His 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions were not impressive.

So, in a way, Carr should thank Antonio Brown. If the diva wide receiver hadn’t sucked up all the attention, we’d probably have devoted hours of pundit time to debating whether Carr is truly an elite quarterback who is worth his $125 million contract.

This year, early returns are promising. Carr looked uber-sharp against the Broncos on Monday night, hitting 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards. And if you didn’t notice that his offensive line kept him unsacked and virtually untouched, Carr made sure to call attention to them.

“I’m going to go as they go,” he said Wednesday. “It makes a world of difference. I’ll just leave it at that.”

But he didn’t leave it at that.

“I am happy those guys are playing well,” he continued. “Because I’m going to look terrible if they aren’t at their best.”

There was more, but you get the idea. Everyone, including Carr, knows he is better when he’s protected.

And let’s remember, Carr can spin it. He’s only in his sixth year. Yet if he throws for 81 yards Sunday, he will pass Ken Stabler for most passing yards in Raiders history. He’s a true veteran.

“I have guys calling me ‘Sir,’” he said. “Some of these guys were in junior high and just going into high school (when he was a rookie).”

It should be said that Carr may be the most affable quarterback in professional football. He was in an especially good mood this week after the Denver game, but it isn’t unusual for him to finish his weekly media gaggle at the podium, go to his locker and hold court for a while with reporters.

Last week he told the story of throwing the first touchdown pass of his career to Rod Streeter, who promptly heaved the ball into the stands. Carr, who was running to the end zone, didn’t even get to say, “Wait, I want to keep that,” before it disappeared into the crowd.