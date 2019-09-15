Giants falls to Marlins, 4-2

SAN FRANCISCO — Miguel Rojas doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning, Jorge Alfaro hit a massive home run off Madison Bumgarner, and rookie Robert Dugger pitched 6⅓ solid innings as the Miami Marlins beat the Giants 4-2 on Saturday night.

Rojas broke a 2-2 tie with a run-scoring double to left off Giants reliever Shaun Anderson (3-5). Lewis Brinson singled in Rojas to make it 4-2.

Jarlin Garcia (3-1) retired the only batter he faced for the win as the Marlins snapped a five-game skid.

Garcia got Brandon Belt to fly out to left with Donovan Solano representing the go-ahead run at third with two outs in the seventh.

Anderson gave up two runs on three hits in one-third of an inning.

Alfaro’s squared up an 0-1 curveball below the strike zone that traveled an estimated 473 feet according to Statcast, snapping a scoreless tie with one out in the seventh.

Alfaro’s 15th homer ended a streak of 20 consecutive innings in which Miami was held scoreless, going back to the fifth inning of Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

The Giants tied it in the seventh on Solano’s pinch-hit, two-run triple to right off reliever Brian Moran.

Dugger gave up two runs on five hits.

The Giants have lost 10 of their last 13 home games and five of their last seven overall.

Bumgarner gave up two runs in seven innings of four-hit ball.

Respect from Prado

Kevin Pillar made a leaping backhanded catch near the top of center field wall, robbing Martin Prado of extra bases with one out in the fifth for a 407-foot out, according to Statcast.

The catch earned Pillar a salute from Prado.

Champions

The Sacramento River Cats, San Francisco’s Triple-A affiliate, completed a three-game sweep of the Round Rock Express with a 7-5 victory Friday to win the organization’s first Pacific Coast League championship since 1977.