Barber: Raiders’ offense goes flat in 28-10 loss to Chiefs

When NFL Network and ESPN and every other sports outlet ran highlights of the Raiders’ 28-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, most of the footage featured long completions by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Time and time again, Mahomes lofted picture-perfect deep strikes to wide-open receivers. Considering just the second quarter, a frame that became a living nightmare for the Raiders, Mahomes zipped touchdown passes of 44 and 39 yards to Demarcus Robinson, 42 yards to Mecole Hardman and 27 yards to tight end Travis Kelce. The second-year sensation also connected on non-scoring passes of 43 yards (Robinson again) and 32 yards (to running back Damien Williams) in that second quarter.

It was a lot of sky miles for the visiting team.

But you know what? The Chiefs do that to a lot of people. They didn’t score fewer than 26 points in any game last season. And in Week 1 of 2019, they picked up right where they left off and put a 40-spot on the Jaguars.

The Raiders’ defense wasn’t good Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum, not by any stretch of whimsy. But those defenders pretty much did what we expected of them against Andy Reid’s potent offense.

The real problem for the Raiders was their offense. Because right around the time the Chiefs started scoring like a sugared-up kid playing a video game, the Raiders stopped. They had executed crisply on each of their first two drives and built a quick 10-0 lead that had the Coliseum banging. After that? Three-and-out, punt, punt, three-and-out, end of half, interception, interception, three-and-out, punt.

The collapse Sunday came on both sides of the ball — and it was less forgivable for the Oakland offense, because this Kansas City defense has plenty of vulnerabilities. The Chiefs gave up more than 26 points per game in 2018. Jacksonville scored 26 against them a week ago, too.

After the loss, someone asked Raiders coach Jon Gruden about Sunday’s offensive flat tire.

“We lost our rhythm,” Gruden said. He brought up minor injuries to running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Tyrell Williams, praised the KC defense and rued the Raiders’ pre-snap penalties. Then Gruden pivoted.

“But we can’t give up the big plays on defense,” he said. “We had them locked up, backed up, deep in their own field position. One of them was a third-and-20 they scored a touchdown on. We can’t allow that. We have to play better in all three phases.”

You see what he did there?

Gruden, asked a question about his offense, turned it into an indictment of his defense, and included the special teams for good measure. A cynic might note that Gruden coaches the Raiders offense while Paul Guenther coaches the defense, and suggest the former was deflecting criticism. In any case, Gruden’s emphasis was misplaced. It should have been on the Raiders getting shut out over the final 49 minutes and 56 seconds of the game.

Here’s the interesting part: It’s sort of a trend.

Since Jon Gruden returned to Oakland last year, his team has started considerably better than it has finished.

I looked back at the Raiders’ initial drive in all of their 16 games in 2018. On those 16 opening possessions, they scored five touchdowns, kicked two field goals, punted seven times, lost one fumble and got stopped on fourth down one time. In other words, they scored on 44 percent of their first possessions, and averaged 2.56 points per drive on the 16 of them. Among all subsequent drives in 2018, the Raiders scored on 32.5 percent and averaged just 1.53 points.