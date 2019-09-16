Warriors' Stephen Curry buys $31 million mansion in Atherton

PUENG VONGS
MERCURY NEWS
September 16, 2019, 1:12PM

Warriors star Steph Curry’s craftiest move may have come off the court. Sometime in June, he and his wife, Ayesha, quietly purchased a $31 million mansion in Atherton, Calif., reports Variety. It was the most paid for a house in the Bay Area in 2019, according to the report.

The Currys dodged attention by purchasing the home through a separate entity. The home was an off-market deal never listed on the MLS.

But we do know a few things according to Variety: It is a modern three-level gated house, mostly hidden from the street. It touts a swimming pool with a cabana, a guest house and a three-car garage, among many other posh amenities.

The home was built from scratch in 2019 by prominent Atherton developer Joe Comartin and his Woodlane Properties in collaboration with Arcanum Architecture and landscapers Studio Green.

With this move the Currys can now call the wealthiest zip code in the country home. Down the street Warriors owner Joe Lacob has a house, as well as WhatsApp billionaire Jan Koum.

Interestingly, this new Atherton estate is as far from the Chase Center as is the Currys’ most recent Alamo, Calif. abode. But they’ve traded in the crawling bridge and tunnel traffic for the South Bay commute.

