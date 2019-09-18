Warriors unveil jerseys for 2019-20 season

RAY SAINT GERMAIN
MERCURY NEWS
September 18, 2019, 10:13AM

The Golden State Warriors announced six new uniforms for its first season at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday:

Association Edition: A staple in the Warriors uniform arsenal, the white jersey with the team’s Global Logo is a simple, globally recognized jersey that was first introduced prior to the 2010-11 season. The 2019-20 version of this jersey features the team’s refreshed Global Logo, highlighted by an updated, more accurate portrayal of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

Icon Edition: A blue alternative to the Association Edition, the Warriors’ Icon Edition jersey features the Warriors’ blue with the team’s yellow Global Logo on the chest.

The Town – City Edition: A tribute to Oakland first introduced during the 2017-18 season, The Town uniform features the logo for the city of Oakland in white set on a black jersey. The uniform celebrates the community and its support for the Warriors, who played 47 of the previous 48 seasons in Oakland.

San Francisco – Classic Edition: A throwback to the Warriors’ original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team’s arrival to San Francisco from Philadelphia in 1962, the San Francisco – Classic Edition jersey features the city’s namesake across the chest of the white jersey in a color palate of navy, gold and red. A yellow version of the uniform was worn by the Warriors as a throwback during the 2009-10 season.

The City – Classic Edition: Designed by the team’s larger-than-life owner Franklin Mieuli in 1966-67, The City – Classic Edition includes a pair of iconic San Francisco symbols, featuring the Golden Gate Bridge on the front and a cable car on the back of the yellow jersey. The Warriors have worn the throwback several times since the team’s last season in San Francisco in 1970-71, most recently donning the yellow jersey during the 2015-16 campaign.

The Bay – Statement Edition: The uniform features the team’s new The Bay logo, which portrays a landscape of seaside cliffs overlooking water accompanied by an overhead fog, a scene reminiscent of the Golden Gate prior to the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. The Warriors have played full seasons in each of the Bay Area’s three major cities: Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.


