Suspension over, Incognito rejoins Raiders

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 18, 2019, 6:53PM
September 18, 2019, 6:53PM

ALAMEDA — Oakland Raiders left guard Richie Incognito practiced for the first time Wednesday after returning from a two-game suspension and said he’s anxious to play. He’s just as eager to leave his long history of troubles on and off the field in the past.

“The suspension’s behind me, all the negative stuff is behind me. Just eyes forward, staying positive,” Incognito said. “Relishing the opportunity, enjoying every day in here because you don’t know how many more you’re going to have. And wanting to play well. Just really want to charge forward and make it right.”

It’s a second restart with Oakland for Incognito, who signed with the Raiders in the offseason and spent all training camp working with the starting offense before heading to Arizona to work out while serving the suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

While Incognito was out, the Raiders had mixed success offensively. Oakland was crisp in a season-opening win against Denver but fell flat after a fast start against Kansas City in Week 2.

Heading into Sunday’s game in Minnesota, the Raiders are seventh in rushing behind rookie Josh Jacobs and 11th in overall offense.

Incognito doesn’t think it will be a big adjustment to slide back into the starting offensive line, considering the time he spent practicing with the rest of the unit in training camp and the preseason.

“I played a lot of football in this league so I really don’t anticipate it being an issue,” Incognito said. “I’ve made a lot of starts. It’s pretty much all systems go. I’m just hoping to come back and add some nasty edge to that group, get after some people, put some people on the ground and get Josh going.”

Coach Jon Gruden welcomed Incognito back two days after saying the four-time Pro Bowl pick’s return would be a jolt for an offense that is banged up. Jacobs (sore hip) joined right tackle Trent Brown (knee) and wide receivers Tyrell Williams (hip), J.J. Nelson (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) on the injury report. Brown and Harris were held out of practice Wednesday while the other three were limited.

