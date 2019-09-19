Warriors star Stephen Curry says he'll play for Team USA in 2020 Olympics

MICHAEL NOWELS
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
September 18, 2019, 9:25PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has never played Olympic basketball, but he wants to give it a go.

Curry told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview published Wednesday morning that he plans to join Team USA at Tokyo 2020.

The Americans finished seventh in the FIBA World Cup earlier this month, Team USA’s worst finish ever, with a team comprised of the NBA’s B- and C-list stars after many top-level players cited rest for the NBA season as a reason to skip the tournament in China.

Curry’s declaration that he plans to play signals that the disappointing finish at this year’s tournament may cause America’s best players to reconsider their decision to sit out.

“We’re still the best,” Curry said. “If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment’s been there, and I think it’ll be there next year.”

Still, Curry left himself an out when asked whether he’s going to play for Team USA in Tokyo:

“That is the plan, for sure ... You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things like that to interfere.”

Curry is the second Warriors star to commit to Team USA in the past few days, as Draymond Green voiced his desire to play last week.

He’s won two World Cup gold medals, in 2010 and 2014, but an Olympic gold would only be sweeter.

