Barber: Kwon Alexander has elevated 49ers' defense

SANTA CLARA — During an interview with NFL Network in August of 2017, 49ers general manager John Lynch had this to say about one of his linebackers: “He’s a quick learner. And you see the explosive qualities. We think he can be a game wrecker for years to come.”

The linebacker in question was Reuben Foster, and he will not be a game wrecker for years to come, at least not for the 49ers. More like a morale wrecker. The 49ers parted ways with Foster last November after a string of domestic incidents. And truth be told, he didn’t really distinguish himself as a great young linebacker before they gave him the heave-ho.

Foster was a string of bad news for the 49ers. Now they have some good news. Kwon Alexander looks like the guy the 49ers had hoped they were getting in Reuben Foster.

This does not come as a surprise to Kwon Alexander, or the 49ers, to hear them describe it. But it is a surprise to me, and probably to many 49ers fans and casual NFL followers.

When the 49ers signed Alexander, a free agent, to a four-year contract with $27 million in guaranteed money this offseason, it was perplexing. Yes, they desperately needed an upgrade at the position. But Alexander was coming off an ACL tear suffered in Week 7 last season. No one was 100 percent sure he’d be ready for the regular-season kickoff in 2019.

More to the point, his reviews in Tampa Bay were mixed. Alexander made the Pro Bowl as a replacement pick in 2017, and had shown flashes of brilliance. He had seven sacks and seven interceptions in four years with the Buccaneers, showing adeptness in both areas of pass defense.

But there was a major knock: Alexander did not tackle consistently. Some would say that’s pretty important for a linebacker.

The scouting service Pro Football Focus, which charts the statistic, reported that Alexander missed 78 tackles over his first four NFL seasons. Only one player, Telvin Smith Sr., had more botched tackles in that span. It is not surprising, then, that PFF generally gave Alexander poor grades. The best yearly overall grade the service gave him was 68.4 (out of 100) in 2016. That put Alexander 34th among 99 qualifying linebackers. In seven games last year, before the knee injury, Alexander was graded at 59.1, ranking 66th among 96 linebackers.

So to recap: The 49ers made Alexander one of the 10 richest non-edge-rushing linebackers in the NFL, while he was laid up with an injury, though he was infamous for letting ball carriers slip his grasp.

It was madness. Until it began to look like genius.

Give the 49ers credit. They signed Alexander on March 13. The next day, they signed cornerback Jason Verrett, who has a long injury history. Four days after that, they re-signed defensive back Jimmie Ward, another player who can’t stay healthy. Coach Mike Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were expending a lot of money on defenders with red flags. It was a very public risk.

Shanahan and Lynch were betting that the athleticism and passing-game proficiency they had seen in Alexander would translate to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s system, and that his missed tackles were at least partially correctable.

It looks like they were right. Two games into the season, you could reasonably argue that Alexander has been their best player.