SANTA CLARA — During an interview with NFL Network in August of 2017, 49ers general manager John Lynch had this to say about one of his linebackers: “He’s a quick learner. And you see the explosive qualities. We think he can be a game wrecker for years to come.”

The linebacker in question was Reuben Foster, and he will not be a game wrecker for years to come, at least not for the 49ers. More like a morale wrecker. The 49ers parted ways with Foster last November after a string of domestic incidents. And truth be told, he didn’t really distinguish himself as a great young linebacker before they gave him the heave-ho.

Foster was a string of bad news for the 49ers. Now they have some good news. Kwon Alexander looks like the guy the 49ers had hoped they were getting in Reuben Foster.

This does not come as a surprise to Kwon Alexander, or the 49ers, to hear them describe it. But it is a surprise to me, and probably to many 49ers fans and casual NFL followers.

When the 49ers signed Alexander, a free agent, to a four-year contract with $27 million in guaranteed money this offseason, it was perplexing. Yes, they desperately needed an upgrade at the position. But Alexander was coming off an ACL tear suffered in Week 7 last season. No one was 100 percent sure he’d be ready for the regular-season kickoff in 2019.

More to the point, his reviews in Tampa Bay were mixed. Alexander made the Pro Bowl as a replacement pick in 2017, and had shown flashes of brilliance. He had seven sacks and seven interceptions in four years with the Buccaneers, showing adeptness in both areas of pass defense.

But there was a major knock: Alexander did not tackle consistently. Some would say that’s pretty important for a linebacker.

The scouting service Pro Football Focus, which charts the statistic, reported that Alexander missed 78 tackles over his first four NFL seasons. Only one player, Telvin Smith Sr., had more botched tackles in that span. It is not surprising, then, that PFF generally gave Alexander poor grades. The best yearly overall grade the service gave him was 68.4 (out of 100) in 2016. That put Alexander 34th among 99 qualifying linebackers. In seven games last year, before the knee injury, Alexander was graded at 59.1, ranking 66th among 96 linebackers.

So to recap: The 49ers made Alexander one of the 10 richest non-edge-rushing linebackers in the NFL, while he was laid up with an injury, though he was infamous for letting ball carriers slip his grasp.

It was madness. Until it began to look like genius.

Give the 49ers credit. They signed Alexander on March 13. The next day, they signed cornerback Jason Verrett, who has a long injury history. Four days after that, they re-signed defensive back Jimmie Ward, another player who can’t stay healthy. Coach Mike Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were expending a lot of money on defenders with red flags. It was a very public risk.

Shanahan and Lynch were betting that the athleticism and passing-game proficiency they had seen in Alexander would translate to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s system, and that his missed tackles were at least partially correctable.

It looks like they were right. Two games into the season, you could reasonably argue that Alexander has been their best player.

The linebacker played only one quarter of the opener at Tampa. Hyped to face his old team while wearing a new uniform, he hit Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston under the chin and was tossed out of the game. Before the ejection, though, Alexander was a dervish.

And it was more of the same in Week 2 at Cincinnati. The phrase “sideline to sideline” is overused for linebackers. Alexander defined it last Sunday. He was everywhere against the Bengals, plugging gaps to put a shoulder into running backs, racing into the flat to snuff out flare passes and staying home to thwart any Bengals misdirection.

“The Jet sweep would be a perfect example of him utilizing his speed, where a year ago that may have turned up for nine, 10 yards,” Saleh said Thursday. “That thing turned up, (linebacker) Fred (Warner) did a great job at turning it back, (slot man) K’Waun Williams did a great job at turning it back. And when you have a guy running with all that speed and there’s no hesitation, you can keep it inside a five-yard gain, and now we feel good about where we are with regards to down and distance. He’s pretty fast.”

And Alexander might be even better in pass coverage. On one play at Cincinnati, he perfectly shadowed Tyler Eifert, one of the league’s most productive tight ends, on an out route, cut when Eifert cut and was in position to intercept Andy Dalton’s pass.

Alexander hasn’t just shone as an individual. He has elevated the entire 49ers defense. Everyone knows that Saleh’s defensive line has been good. But it wasn’t until Alexander got into the lineup that it became clear how badly the defense was lacking a productive linebacker to get to the ball.

Saleh and Alexander agreed that this is an ideal defensive scheme for the Alabama native. At 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, Alexander isn’t a Patrick Willis-style crusher. But he’s as fast and as decisive as practically any linebacker in the NFL. And Saleh’s system, adapted from Pete Carroll’s in Seattle, allows players to react without overthinking.

“The system ain’t that hard, I don’t think,” Alexander said. “I’m kind of like getting it out of me. I’ve been in camp, and two games in now, so I better know the system by now.”

This week will be a different sort of test for Alexander, though. The Steelers lost their top receiver, Antonio Brown, in the offseason, and their iconic quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, to an elbow injury last week. Their reaction was to get dirty. They ran a lot of three-tight-end sets to support second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph in Week 2, and they are likely to do the same for his first pro start at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday.

I don’t know if Pittsburgh is any good, but Mike Tomlin’s team will be physical. And a lot of that physicality will be directed at Alexander.

The Wide 9 scheme Saleh has instituted this season allows for running lanes in the middle of the line. It’s up to the linebackers to fill those lanes. So far, Alexander has put the inconsistent tackling behind him. This week, more than ever, he must prove he has fixed the problem.

“It’s always fun to open eyes and prove doubters wrong,” Alexander said. “I ain’t calling nobody down here doubters. Just period. Like, all around the world. I just work hard. They’ll see it when they see it.”

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

