Prep football preview: Analy, El Molino renew west county rivalry

Lions and tigers — and apples? Oh my.

Friday marks the 55th edition of the Golden Apple Bowl in west Sonoma County, as rival high schools El Molino and Analy fight it out on the football field for the fruit-forward trophy.

Analy’s Tigers, of Sebastopol, have won eight consecutive trophies, including last year’s 14-7 victory, and they dominate the overall competition, 31-23.

But the 2-2 El Molino Lions, from Forestville, travel to town with strong momentum after last week’s 52-0 beatdown of Berean Christian.

Analy (1-2) hopes to turn things around after letting Terra Linda erase a two-touchdown lead and steal a 21-14 win a week ago.

The game formerly was a league rivalry, but now Analy is in the North Bay League-Oak Division while El Mo is in the NBL-Redwood.

Still, the game means geographic bragging rights for a year.

Junior quarterback Weston Lewis will be under center for El Molino. He has connected for seven touchdowns in four games and has thrown for a total of 803 yards.

Lewis is also a running threat, averaging 65 yards per game on the ground, including 4 TDs.

Receivers Jalen Hall and D.J. Ramalia are his favorite targets, with the pair adding another 80 yards in the air.

Analy will try to counter that offense with a defense that includes linebackers Gary Gritsch and Danny Chidester.

Meanwhile, quarterback Gavin Allingham will look to connect to receivers William Koenig and Trenton Vogel, along with a cadre of running backs.

The Tigers likely will be spending a lot of time and energy trying to escape from the mighty paws of Colman Hayes, El Molino’s senior inside linebacker.

He has 45 total tackles in four games, including 15 for losses and 32 solo tackles, leading the Redwood Division. Hayes also has three sacks.

Boosted by last week’s 52-point offensive output, El Molino is outscoring its opponents 115-95. Analy has allowed 99 points while scoring just 40 in three games.

Other games this week:

PINER Prospectors (4-0) vs. MIRAMONTE Matadors (3-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Piner High School

Piner faces perhaps its toughest opponent yet in the Matadors. While the undefeated Prospectors have outscored opponents a staggering 244-0 in four games, Miramonte can throw some points on the board, too. The Matadors are averaging 50 points a game and their only loss was on opening night, 45-7, to higher-ranked DeAnza.

Piner has thus far succeeded with a potent offense of quarterback Yonaton Isack (25 touchdowns) and tall, swift, sure-handed receivers Isaac Torres, older brother Adrian Torres, Michael Collins and Jake Herman.

Adrian Torres handles the bulk of the rushing attack, with 281 yards and five TDs on the ground in four games.

Miramonte quarterback Matt Meredith is no slouch, having thrown for 1,260 yards and 17 TDs in four games.

The Matadors don’t have much of a rushing game, averaging 52 yards a game, but have three main receivers Meredith will seek out: Tanner Zwahlen, Reed Callister and Jameson Braitberg, who combine for 273 yards a game.

PETALUMA Trojans (1-3) vs. AMERICAN CANYON Wolves (4-0)