49ers rally for big home win despite turnovers

SANTA CLARA — Biggest win ever for the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A statement win.

They won their third straight game to start the season. They’re 3-0, poised to make a playoff run for the first time since 2013. And they beat a proud, desperate, winless Pittsburg Steelers team, beat them 24-20. Probably ruined their chances to make the playoffs.

And the 49ers didn’t even play their best. Not even close. They committed a whopping five turnovers. This was the first game the 49ers have won despite turning the ball over five times since 1998, when Steve Young, Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens were on the team. That was the last time the 49ers started a season 3-0. They finished that season 12-4.

“There are two ways to look at this game,” said fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the locker room. “You could focus on the negatives and all the turnovers. But, at the same time, you can look at the positives. We had all those turnovers and we still won this game. This team is resilient. We have confidence in ourselves even when things are going bad. We know we can turn things around.”

Things went bad right away for the 49ers. They committed four turnovers in their first five drives, and a fifth critical turnover in the red zone during the fourth quarter while trailing by three points.

“Any time you have five turnovers in the game, that means you didn’t play that well,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “But, every aspect of the game beside (the turnovers), I thought the guys did very well.”

The 49ers certainly ran the ball well — they rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. And they threw the ball well — Jimmy Garoppolo completed 72 percent of his passes and averaged a whopping 8.7 yards per throw. Plus, he threw a clutch touchdown pass to win the game.

And the 49ers defense was fantastic. It gave up only 3.7 yards per carry, forced two turnovers and allowed just 241 net yards. Every time the offense turned the ball over, the defense prevented the Steelers from scoring a touchdown.

“Nobody shied away from the challenge,” DeForest Buckner said. “We love that. It was an opportunity for us as a defense to get better, to show what we can do.”

The defense saved the game midway through the fourth quarter. The 49ers were trailing 20-17, and the offense had just committed turnover No. 5 deep in Steelers’ territory. Center Weston Richburg snapped the ball to Garoppolo in the shotgun, but it hit receiver Richie James as he went by in motion and the Steelers recovered. It seemed the offense had just handed the game to the Steelers, who got the ball at their 14-yard line with 6:49 left. One long drive would end the game.

But, the 49ers defense did not give up a long drive. It rose to the occasion like it had all afternoon. On first and 10, Steelers running back James Conner took the handoff, Arik Armstead stripped the ball from him and Buckner recovered at the Steelers 24-yard line. Just like that, the 49ers were back in control.

“I was trying to wrap him up and my arm hit the ball,” Armstead said.