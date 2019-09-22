Barber: Why doesn’t MLB have more Mexican-born players?

Last Monday was Mexican Heritage Night in Oakland. Before the A’s faced the Kansas City Royals, ballet folklorico dancers stamped and twirled in center field. Mexican flags hung on the railing in left field and waved here and there in the stands. Stadium cameras showed fans wearing sombreros (Latinx people, as far as I saw, gracias a dios) and tri-colored scarves. A mariachi band, invisible to me in the press box, played throughout the evening, a tradition at baseball games in Mexico.

It was a particularly festive night at the Coliseum. And though the A’s would go on to lose in the ninth, reliever Joakim Soria — born in the Mexican state of Coahuila — marked the occasion by pitching a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

“Always Mexican culture has a lot of color,” Soria said in the clubhouse after the game. “And I like to see all the flags and all the people enjoying theirself in the stands. And it was fun. It was fun to watch it.”

The A’s have a lot of promotional nights. None could have presented a more natural fit than this one. So many of the Bay Area’s sports fans were born in Mexico, or have parents and grandparents who were. Besides that 2,000-mile border, the U.S. and Mexico share a passion for baseball.

Why, then, are there so few Mexican-born players in Major League Baseball?

The honor roll is solid, with names like Fernando Valenzuela, Teddy Higuera and Bobby Avila. But the overall numbers, never spectacular, have further stagnated recently.

On opening day 2019, MLB rosters included 102 players born in the Dominican Republic, 68 born in Venezuela — and exactly eight born in Mexico, including Soria. Even Cuba (19) and Puerto Rico (18) had more than double the representation.

The numbers are a puzzle. Mexico has a massive population of more than 120 million. Though the country isn’t as desperately poor as, say, the DR, you would assume the promise of American dollars is a big lure to Mexican prospects. We know they play baseball in Mexico. And it’s right there, just beyond the president’s cartoon wall.

“I don’t know that there’s any one reason we get more players from other countries,” A’s assistant general manager Dan Feinstein told me.

But one is pretty obvious.

“First and foremost, as much as they love baseball, Mexico is still a soccer culture,” Feinstein said. “There’s so many young kids that are playing soccer down there.”

No doubt. But Mexico’s fútbol team isn’t exactly an international power. And the country is big enough, and diverse enough, that it shouldn’t be an either/or issue.

Another idea I kept hearing is that Mexican prospects tend to be unprepared for the American minor-league system once they arrive. One person I spoke to informally, someone who was born in Mexico and rose through multiple levels of baseball there, described ballplayers from his country as lazy. That’s a pretty broad condemnation.

Edgar Gonzalez, who coached the Mexican team in the most recent World Baseball Classic, offered a more nuanced take to the Arizona Republic, which published a thorough examination of this subject in March. Mexico, Gonzalez said, has “a lot of guys who go (to the big leagues) and get a cup of coffee and go back down. It all has to do with discipline and habits of eating and weight training, all of that.”