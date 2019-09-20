A's might try 'piggybacking' pitchers between rotation, bullpen

OAKLAND — Blake Treinen hasn’t been himself this season. A perpetual struggle with command fronted a biting injury bug.

It bit back in June, when Treinen landed on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. It bit again in September, a month bogged by bullpen fatigue; Treinen will be out for the regular season (and potentially the postseason) with a stress reaction in his back. Treinen said it was affecting him the last few days.

It was clear there had been a shift within the A’s bullpen when Chris Bassitt started warming up in the bottom of the 11th inning on Wednesday. A Bassitt bullpen appearance wouldn’t be necessary, though. Mark Canha’s walk-off hit broke a scoreless bout, handing the A’s a 1-0 series-clinching win over the Kansas City Royals.

A Canha walk-off seemed appropriate: the A’s gave away free shirts featuring his likeness — he’s one of three hometown heroes. The crowd waved them during Canha’s at-bat. His team wore them following the win.

The win concluded a 16-game stretch that included a week in humid Texas, and the fatigue clearly iced a hot A’s offense that could only muster three runs over their last 20 innings.

But back to Bassitt’s move to the bullpen and Treinen’s injury, which should have a couple implications as the A’s cling to that first wild-card spot (they hold a two-game lead).

Bassitt has 10 games as a reliever on his resume. Sure, it pales in comparison to the 55 games he’s started, but those 22 innings already paved a mental pathway for Bassitt to think like a reliever. And he’s not the only Athletic who must adjust.

Bassitt joins a strong trio that includes Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk as starters-posing-as-relievers who can eat up gobs of innings typically left to a shaky and tired bullpen.

“It’s more so based on us being fresh going into the postseason,” Bassitt said. “We have to set ourselves up the best possible way we can.”

The magic of piggybacking, other than giving the bullpen a breather, lies in the yin and yang a starter and reliever provide. Sean Manaea’s deceptive arsenal is met mid-game by Luzardo’s wicked repertoire. Brett Anderson’s sinker-heavy, contact-friendly approach is contrasted with Puk’s befuddling fastball/slider/changeup mix. Bassitt can complement Athletics starters with a burst of his rainbow curveball and renewed confidence in an expanding arsenal.

“The only thing it might do is, the starter knows he’s not going to go deep,” Bassitt said. “So you can crank it up a little more to start the game. You’ve seen some starters, their velo(city) increase of late when they’re piggybacking.”

Anderson’s fastball has been ticking up to 95 mph, such as when he might’ve been told Luzardo would relieve him sooner in the game than later.

Piggybacking has been an effective approach for the A’s. Luzardo’s given up two runs over six innings in two appearances with six strikeouts. Puk’s adjusted more to big league life since a slightly wild debut, giving up one run over his last five appearances with seven strikeouts. Bassitt has starter stuff with a mentality that lets him fluctuate roles.

“I’ve done it, you look at my career, most of it is out of the bullpen, so it’s an easy transition,” he said. “The bullpen guys need a break, so if I can eat innings, so be it.”