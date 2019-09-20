Warriors star Stephen Curry to play in Napa's Safeway Open

For the second time in four years, Stephen Curry will compete in Napa’s Safeway Open Pro-Am, tournament organizers announced Thursday.

This year’s event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Already Curry, who played in 2016, is chirping at his pro partner Phil Mickelson. And vice versa. Their group will tee off at 11:40 a.m.

“I am looking forward to playing at Silverado Resort in the Safeway Open Pro-Am again this year,” Curry said in a statement. “It is a great event, and to have the opportunity to play with a pro like Phil Mickelson is incredibly exciting.”

Each PGA pro will play with three amateurs.

Other notables in the field include former Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo, who will be paired with Justin Thomas, the fifth-ranked golfer in the world. Fred Couples, Michelin star chef Thomas Keller, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk and John Daly will compete as well.