Barber: Garoppolo shows his mettle in 49ers’ 24-20 win over Steelers

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 22, 2019, 9:11PM
SANTA CLARA

Forty-Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, talking about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the 49ers’ 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday: “I think sometimes the more Jimmy gets hit, the better he does.”

Cornerback Richard Sherman, also on Garoppolo less than 10 minutes later: “He likes getting hit. I don’t know why, not every quarterback likes it. It kind of wakes him up.”

Garoppolo, probably, when he got those two behind closed doors: “Uhh, speak for yourselves, guys. That (bleep) hurts.”

Thankfully, most of us will never have the chance to experience the physical sensation of getting drilled by an NFL defender running at full gallop. We can only imagine what Sunday was like for Garoppolo, who took shot after shot from the visiting Steelers. How many? At least eight, as reflected in the official stat sheet. And it would have been more, except he scrambled away from trouble several times to narrowly avoid collision.

Garoppolo has been something of a sensation ever since he came to the Bay Area in a Halloween 2017 trade, because (a) he has a strong arm, (b) he’s better than anything else the 49ers previously had at the position and (c) he looks like a Giorgio Armani ad brought to life.

But as the Steelers game showed, Garoppolo’s most important attribute might actually be his toughness. Dismiss him as a pretty boy at your own peril.

None of this is to imply that Garoppolo was perfect Sunday. He rarely is, right? He is a risk-taking quarterback who sometimes falls into bad habits and bad decisions.

One of those moments came just inside the 5:00 mark of the first quarter, when Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree came unfettered on an interior blitz and tried to conjoin himself to Garoppolo’s torso. The quarterback got the pass away, to Dante Pettis, but it was intercepted by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

After the game, Pettis took responsibility, saying he “kind of messed up the route.” It wasn’t a terrible pass, either. Pettis got a hand on it. But it was rushed, and into traffic, and probably ill-advised. You could say the same thing about a pass to Pettis in the end zone later in the game. Pettis broke to that one late and didn’t make a great play on the ball. It would be unfair to pin the incompletion on Garoppolo. But again, it was a high-risk throw into the vicinity of white jerseys.

That’s Garoppolo, and probably always will be. He is the anti-Alex Smith. For better or worse, he will choose the 50/50 ball over the check-down every time.

“Jimmy’s extremely resilient,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said after the game. “He goes out there and makes a mistake, he doesn’t back down, he doesn’t curl up and play it safe. He’s still ready to rip it. I love to see that, I love to see his trust in his receivers.”

There was plenty to test Garoppolo’s resilience in Week 3, including five 49ers turnovers for which he bore little responsibility. He kept on plugging, through the mistakes and through the bruises.

A few plays stand out. With 12:29 on the clock in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick hit Garoppolo late but didn’t prevent him from completing a pass to Marquis Goodwin for 16 yards; the penalty was added to the gain. On the subsequent possession, Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds took a direct path from the right edge of the offensive line to Garoppolo’s body, but didn’t stop the QB from completing a 15-yard pass to Matt Breida. And with 1:39 left in the third quarter, Edmunds popped him again and Garoppolo stayed upright and connected again, this time to Pettis for 12 yards.

As you might have surmised from that recap, the Steelers blitzed a lot Sunday. Make that A LOT.

“I think that’s just kind of their defense, bringing safety blitzes,” Garoppolo said.

He’s right. Last year, according to Football Outsiders, Pittsburgh tied for fourth in the NFL in blitz rate, bringing an extra man 34.8 percent of the time. It’s a defense designed to pummel the quarterback into submission.

Shanahan would prefer not to see Garoppolo smashed like a marshmallow in a s’more. But, well, you know, there’s only so much a coach can do to protect his most vital asset.

“No, that’s just football,” the coach said. “Yeah, you’d love to pick up all those blitzes, but I thought we were getting rid of it pretty quick.”

The Steelers’ aggressive defensive strategy worked on occasion Sunday, but not in the final analysis. Garoppolo did not submit. And so the 49ers are 3-0 while Pittsburgh is 0-3.

Garoppolo’s fortitude in the face of those oncoming safeties is especially impressive because, of course, he is one year removed from an ACL tear that cost him — and the 49ers — a meaningful 2018 season. You could forgive him for taking a more cautious approach to playing quarterback after his long rehab.

That notion came to life Sunday when Garoppolo took off on a second-and-17 play early in the fourth quarter and slid awkwardly while being contacted by linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi.

“Sometimes you’re nervous as can be, ‘just throw it away and get rid of it because no one’s open,’” Shanahan said. “Then sometimes, when he gets out of there, you’re glad he did it because then you’ve got a chance to make the play. I have very mixed emotions whenever I see that.”

“That’s being a quarterback,” Garoppolo said. “I don’t know, that’s part of the game, I guess. It’s just quick decisions.”

Has the injury changed the equation at all?

“No, I think back in OTAs and everything, it was affecting me,” he said. “But now I haven’t had any issues with it.”

Garoppolo completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Pettis on Sunday. Just as important, he was sacked only once, on his third dropback of the game. After that, despite the Steelers’ best efforts, they never pulled him down. They abused him a bit, but there was no insult added to Garoppolo’s injury.

Following the game, after Garoppolo had showered and dressed and shared a brief chat with 49ers CEO Jed York in the locker room, I asked him how he felt after absorbing all those hits.

“I’m feeling awesome,” he said, smiling broadly. “We had a win, man. Whenever you get the win, you always feel good.”

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

