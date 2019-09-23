Webb pitches Giants past Braves

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves closed their final home regular-season game with new injury concerns about Freddie Freeman and his status for the playoffs.

A recurrence of pain caused by a bone spur in his right elbow forced Freeman to leave the Braves’ 4-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Freeman will remain in Atlanta for four days of treatment instead of joining the team for a two-game series in Kansas City. Off days on Monday and Thursday made the decision easy for Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

“If we were in the playoffs tomorrow, he would be in the lineup,” Snitker said.

“At times it kind of bites him a little bit. He gets treatment and he’s fine. …We want to make sure that thing gets back right.”

Snitker rested Freeman on Saturday night, and the first baseman drove in a run with a groundout in the sixth on Sunday before leaving the game in the eighth.

“It’s obviously not ideal,” said Freeman of the injury. “It responded pretty good with that off day last week, so we hope four days will really do the trick.”

Freeman, who won a Gold Glove at first base last season, is a key to the NL East champion Braves’ hopes to win their first playoff series since 2001. He is hitting .296 with 38 homers and leads the NL with 121 RBIs.

The renewed elbow pain causes concern for Freeman’s status for the playoffs.

The Braves plan on Freeman joining the team in New York for Friday night’s first game of the final regular-season series against the Mets.

“Hopefully some good treatment will make it go away,” he said. “… Hopefully I’ll be ready to go for the game on Friday.”

Rookie Logan Webb allowed only two hits and one run in six innings as San Francisco prevented the Braves from sweeping the three-game series. Evan Longoria drove in two runs with two hits.

Snitker, preparing the NL East champions for the playoffs, rested outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., third baseman Josh Donaldson and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies had his second straight day off before reaching on a pinch-hit single in the ninth.

Webb (2-2) struck out seven. He opened the game with five scoreless innings before Adeiny Hechavarria tripled in the sixth and scored on Freeman’s groundout.

Relievers Tyler Rogers and Will Smith closed out the combined five-hitter. Smith pitched the ninth for his 34th save.

After being outscored 14-1 in losing the first two games of the series, the Giants scored three runs in the sixth off Dallas Keuchel (8-7).

Longoria was only 2 for 17 on the road trip before driving in Austin Slater with a double to right-center off Keuchel in the sixth.

Joey Rickard’s double to left field drove in Longoria and Kevin Pillar, who reached on shortstop Dansby Swanson’s fielding error.

Longoria added a run-scoring single off Luke Jackson in the seventh.

Rickard and Mike Yastrzemski had two hits.

Keuchel allowed three runs, two of them earned, on six hits in six innings.

Cox visits Bochy