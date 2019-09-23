Antonio Brown says he's done with NFL, blasts Robert Kraft and Ben Roethlisberger

Two days after parting with his third team in six months, Antonio Brown declared himself to be "finished with the NFL" in a Sunday morning tweet, while calling out New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The talented wide receiver was released by the Patriots on Friday amid an investigation into rape and sexual assault accusations, but found a way to make waves ahead of the NFL's Week 3 Sunday game.

In addition to his announcement, Brown fired off scorched-earth tweets that he deleted just before noon, implying there was a double standard in how he was treated compared to Kraft, who has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting a prostitute last winter, and others who have been accused of sexual assault, including his former quarterback in Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger, and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore," he tweeted, "these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !"

After being traded by the Steelers in March, he was cut by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the season. His stint with Kraft's Patriots lasted just 11 days and one game. Although he played in Week 2 after the filing of a lawsuit alleging rape and sexual assault in 2017 and 2018, he was cut after a Sports Illustrated report last week that he had allegedly threatened a second victim. Brown has not been arrested and he has denied the allegations by both women. He has not addressed the threats.

"Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly," he tweeted.

In response to his Patriots ouster, he will file a grievance, according to ESPN, to get the $10 million guaranteed by New England, with $5 million of the $9 million signing bonus due to be paid Monday. The NFL Players Association will represent him. However, personal misconduct can void guarantees, something contained in contracts in all sports leagues. His tweet about the Patriots owner isn't going to engender any goodwill with Kraft, and even though Brown deleted it, it may trigger a clause that would void his deal.

The Patriots declined to comment through a spokesman about Brown's comments about Kraft. New England Coach Bill Belichick declined to comment after Sunday's victory over the New York Jets on the decision to release Brown, saying: "Yeah, we'll just focus on today's game."

The NFLPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment about a potential grievance or grievances on behalf of Brown. His contract with the Patriots includes a clause saying that his guarantees "will be null and void" if he "takes any action that materially undermines the public's respect for, or is materially critical of, the Club, Player's teammates or the Club's ownership, coaches, management, operations or policies."

Brown's one-year contract with the Patriots was to be worth up to $15 million and included a $9 million signing bonus. The Oakland Raiders previously informed Brown that they were voiding about $29.1 million in guarantees in his three-year, $50.1 million contract with them. The Raiders accommodated Brown's request to be released Sept. 7 after a series of incidents that included a practice-field verbal confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock. Brown agreed to his contract with the Patriots later that day, and the team announced the signing Sept. 9.