Cardinal Newman quarterback Jackson Pavitt putting up big numbers

Anyone can have a good week. But Cardinal Newman’s Jackson Pavitt is proving his talent week after week, year after year.

The senior quarterback has consistently been at or near the top of the quarterback rankings in the North Bay League this year, continuing where he left off in 2018.

Last week’s 235-yard passing game against Liberty, despite the team’s 17-13 loss, boosted him into the No. 1 ranking this week over 4-1 Windsor’s Billy Boyle.

In four games, Pavitt is averaging 209 yards per game in the air (836 total), is connecting on 65% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with zero interceptions. His quarterback rating is 117.8, tops in the NBL-Oak.

Against Liberty, he completed 18 of 29 passes and threw for two touchdowns.

Newman (3-1) has one more nonconference game this week, against Balboa at home — the Cardinals’ first home game at their refurbished field on campus — before NBL-Oak play begins Oct. 4 with a huge matchup at Rancho Cotate.

Speaking of quarterbacks …

Boyle has thrown the most touchdowns of any NBL-Oak quarterback, with 11.

In the NBL-Redwood, Piner’s Yonaton Isack continues his lights-out season with 31 touchdowns, while Trevor Anderson of Santa Rosa has thrown for 14.

Casa Grande quarterback Miguel Robertson had a stellar game last week in the Gauchos’ 41-34 win over Justin-Siena in Napa. Robertson, a senior, connected on nine of 14 passes for 236 yards, a 26-yard average, and three TDs.

But those passes don’t catch themselves. There are some sticky-fingered receivers out there building up their numerical resumes as well.

Casa’s Dominic McHale, Rashad Nixon and Dominic Giomi combine for 150 receiving yards per game.

In the NBL-Oak, Tsion Nunnally and Giancarlo Woods of Newman together average 145 yards a game.

Piner’s Isack has direct lines to the hands of Isaac Torres, Adrian Torres, Michael Collins and Jake Herman. Those four have collected an average of 325 yards in the air this year. Adrian Torres, the older brother of the pair, also averages 82 yards rushing for the Prospectors, who remain unbeaten through five games.

Lorenzo Leon of Windsor and Rasheed Rankin of Rancho are outpacing the field in the NBL-Oak rushing pack. In five games, Leon has tallied 583 total yards, for a 117-per-game average, and six TDs.

Through four games, Rankin averages 124 yards (496 total) and has reached the end zone seven times. He has the longest single rushing touchdown in the NBL — 64 yards in the Cougars’ 48-20 win against Vanden — and added a 52-yard scoring burst in a 17-10 victory over Pleasant Valley.

