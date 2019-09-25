Raiders face intriguing test against Indianapolis

It turns out the Colts’ season wasn’t necessarily doomed when Andrew Luck stunned everyone by retiring last month. That’s because Jacoby Brissett has shown he’s a pretty good facsimile of the former Stanford star.

Brissett’s strong quarterback play has helped Indianapolis get off to a surprisingly strong start as the Colts stand at 2-1 after last Sunday’s 27-24 win over a solid Falcons team.

Still, controlling Brissett could go a long way in allowing the Oakland Raiders to notch their first road victory on the second stop of their 48-day road trip.

Here’s a closer look at Oakland’s Week 4 game:

Three reasons for Raiders optimism

1. Passing lanes for Carr: The Colts defense just may be what embattled quarterback Derek Carr needs. Indy has allowed a staggering 76% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks, who’ve enjoyed a 115.4 passing rating against the Colts. (Atlanta’s Matt Ryan went 29-of-33 for 304 yards and three scores last week.) Plus, Carr’s career numbers against the Colts are off the charts — he’s completed 42-of-59 passes for 476 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two games. His 128.9 passing rating vs. the Colts is his highest QB rating against any team.

2. Diminished star power? It’s possible the Colts could be without their top playmakers on both offense (wide receiver T.Y. Hilton) and defense (All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard). Hilton re-aggravated a quad injury and left during the Colts’ 27-24 win over Atlanta. His status is up in the air. Leonard, last year’s Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, sat out last week with a concussion — although it didn’t stop him from fully dressing in his uniform to watch the Colts’ win at his house. He’s still in the concussion protocol and the Colts won’t know his availability until later this week.

3. Josh Jacobs, streak-buster? Can impressive Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs become the first player to gain 100 yards rushing against the Colts since Week 15 of the 2017 season? It’s not out of the question. Coach Jon Gruden talked about getting the ball to Jacobs more after their running back carried just 10 times for 44 yards in the loss to Minnesota. Despite owning the second-longest streak of preventing 100-yard rushers in the NFL behind the Saints, the Colts’ run defense is far from impenetrable — it’s allowed 5.3 yards per carry through three games.

Three reasons for Raiders pessimism

1. Another scary-good Colts QB: From Peyton Manning to Luck and now Brissett, the Colts have had a succession of poised quarterbacks. Sure, Brissett’s sample size is small, but he sure looks comfortable leading Indy’s offense. He’s completed 72% of his passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns and his QB rating of 112.0 is seventh in the league. The 26-year-old onetime Patriots backup solved the Falcons’ defense last week, going 28-of-37 for 310 yards and a pair of TDs. He began the game with 16 consecutive completions.

2. Innovation sensations? Proving unpredictable, Colts coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni have mostly confounded opponents this season with their innovative game plans. The Colts were second in the NFL in rushing after two games, then pivoted to a more pass-driven offense last week — nine different receivers caught passes. Reich and Sirianni are also both aggressive play-callers, as evidenced by a late third-and-4 play while leading Atlanta by three with less than two minutes to play. Normally, teams would run the ball to eat up time and set up for a field goal. Reich, however, called for a play-action pass and Brissett delivered a first-down strike to tight end Jack Doyle.

3. A wall of protection. The Raiders have had enough trouble getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks the past two weeks, now they’ll encounter the fourth-ranked offensive line in the league, according to ProFootballFocus.