Giants show no signs of wanting Buster Posey to move to first base

SAN FRANCISCO — Toward the end of each season, Giants catcher Buster Posey, Giants manager Bruce Bochy and the Giants’ top baseball executives are all asked the same question.

When will Posey, 32, give up catching and move to first base?

At the end of Posey’s 10th major league season, it’s time to stop asking.

“I’ve tried to always look at it, even when I was hitting at an elite level, that defense was a priority,” Posey said.

Posey’s offensive numbers have declined rapidly over the last two seasons, particularly in 2019 as his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage are all at least 20 points under his previous career lows.

After undergoing major hip surgery last August, Posey spent the entire offseason rehabilitating and working his way into shape to play on opening day. It was not a normal winter, which leads Posey and the Giants to believe there’s plenty of room to improve his offensive production next season.

“I’m excited to make some modifications and see if it works,” Posey said. “That’s something that I’ve always tried to do, even coming off of good years, is understanding the game is constantly changing so you’ve got to change and you’ve got to counter.”

Regardless of what kind of adjustments he’s able to make at the plate, it’s increasingly clear the greatest value he provides is behind it. Posey thinks that’s often true for catchers anyway, especially in October.

“I do believe that pitching and defense wins championships and I think if you look at our teams that won, that was really the backbone,” Posey said. “You look at our pitchers, we played great defense and we came up with timely hitting and I think that plays even more in the postseason.”

All of Posey’s offensive numbers are down from previous seasons, but it’s his .360 slugging percentage this season that suggests a move to first base would hurt the Giants most. The number is 96 points off his .456 career average and nearly 120 points below the 2019 National League average (.479) for first basemen.

An uptick in Posey’s production next year coupled with the emergence of power-hitting catching prospect Joey Bart could help the Giants balance out a potential move to first base, but it’s Bart, not Posey, who would be better suited to switch positions.

Even if Bart only plays first on a part-time basis when he finally arrives in the majors, shifting positions could extend his career and prevent him from suffering the same kind of offensive drop-off down the line that Posey has dealt with in recent years. Bart only played catcher during his first full professional season, but back in spring training, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi explained the Giants were considering asking Bart to learn a secondary position.

“Whether it’s at first base or other positions where they might be able to play, any chance you have to get (catchers) out from under the plate is almost like a half day off,” Zaidi said. “It’s really going to be a function of Joey’s development.”

With Posey under contract through 2021 and still owed at least $45 million by the Giants, it makes sense for the organization to extract as much value as possible from the franchise cornerstone. Despite his struggles at the plate following his hip surgery, Posey has returned to form from a defensive standpoint, where he still ranks among the game’s best.

“He’s as good as he ever was back there,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Sometimes you let the hitting effect other aspects of your game and he hasn’t done that at all.”

Posey’s 13 defensive runs saved (DRS) ranks third among all catchers according to Fangraphs, while he’s accumulated nine strike zone runs saved (rSZ), the fourth-best mark among catchers in a stat that measures framing ability. Posey’s one passed ball is the second-fewest of players with at least 500 innings behind the plate and his 24 baserunners caught stealing is tied for third in the majors.

He should be in contention for a Gold Glove Award again this year.