Giants win on rookie's walk-off home run

SAN FRANCISCO — Jaylin Davis hit his first career home run to end it with one out in the ninth, sending the San Francisco Giants past the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Will Smith (6-0) struck out the side in the ninth for the win before Davis connected on a 3-2 pitch from DJ Johnson (0-2).

Charlie Blackmon got thrown out at the plate in the eighth trying to score the go-ahead run for the Rockies.

This one ended far sooner one night after the teams played their second matchup of 16 or more innings this season as the Rockies won 8-5 in 16 innings Tuesday — establishing a major league record for using a combined 25 pitchers.

Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single in the third for San Francisco.

The Rockies tied it with an unearned run in the seventh after Raimel Tapia reached on shortstop Brandon Crawford’s throwing error and Josh Fuentes scored on first baseman Brandon Belt’s missed catch.

Jeff Samardzija left with a one-run lead but missed a chance at matching his career high of 12 wins accomplished in 2016 during his first year with San Francisco.

The right-hander struck out five and walked one over six scoreless innings, allowing five hits in his final 2019 start

Brandon Crawford led off for the second time in his career and is now 0 for 10 in that spot of the order.

Stephen Vogt stole two bases, doubling his career total, while Mike Yastrzemski extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk in the third.

Shaw’s chance

Chris Shaw, who walks up to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” made his first career start at first base after being called up Sept. 1.

He went 0 for 3 before Belt entered and Shaw is hitless in his last 12 at-bats and just 1 for 17 since being promoted.

Goose visits Bruce

The latest ballpark visitor in town to congratulate Bruce Bochy on his impending retirement following a 25-year managerial career was old Padres teammate and Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage, who chatted with Bochy in the dugout before the game. A message from Gossage showed on the scoreboard before the fourth inning and Bochy then tipped his cap to where Gossage sat near the Giants’ dugout.

When his final week began, Bochy said he plans to cherish all of the little things during his last week — the walk to the ballpark, the walk into the clubhouse, packing up his office.

“I plan on just savoring this week like no week I’ve ever had,” Bochy said.

He and longtime equipment manager Mike Murphy ventured to South San Francisco for breakfast Tuesday morning and Bochy is grateful to all of the people who approached him to say “thanks.”

“That’s pretty cool,” Bochy said.

Rockies manager Bud Black replaced Bochy in 2007 with the Padres.

“He’s proven to be one of the best managers in the history of the game,” Black said. “I’ve lived it from the other side for 13 seasons watching it. Probably for me the best in-game strategist I’ve gone up against.”

And Black can’t imagine the emotions Bochy must be feeling this week.