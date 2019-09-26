Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at St. Helena

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

FORT BRAGG TIMBERWOLVES (0-1, 0-3)

At McKinleyville L, 21-15

At Durham L, 32-12

Vs. Cloverdale L, 28-12

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Middletown

Nov. 1, TBA at Willits

KELSEYVILLE KNIGHTS (0-1, 2-2)

At San Marin (Novato) L, 28-6

At Ukiah W, 40-14

Vs. Fortuna L, 29-12

Vs. St. Helena L, 48-27

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bragg

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Lower Lake

Oct. 25, TBA vs. Willits

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

LOWER LAKE TROJANS (0-1, 2-2)

Vs. Carson (Carson City, NV) L, 57-28

Vs. El Molino W, 59-35

Vs. McKinleyville W, 48-14

At Middletown L, 42-19

Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Oct. 11, TBA at Willits

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Kelseyville

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

MIDDLETOWN MUSTANGS (1-0, 2-2)

Vs. Napa L, 33-13

At Concord W, 41-6

At Moreau Catholic L, 41-27

Vs. Lower Lake W, 42-19

Friday, 7 p.m. at Kelseyville

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at St. Helena

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Willits

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

ST. HELENA SAINTS (1-0, 4-0)

Vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent W, 46-27

Vs. Sir Francis Drake W, 52-0

At Winters W, 44-30

At Kelseyville W, 48-27

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Willits

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bragg

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

WILLITS WOLVERINES (1-0, 3-1)

Vs. McKinleyville W, 20-0

At St. Vincent W, 27-0

At Arcata L, 20-7

Vs. Clear Lake W, 20-6

Friday, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at St. Helena

Oct. 11, TBA vs. Lower Lake

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 25, TBA at Kelseyville

Nov. 1, TBA vs. Fort Bragg

FREELANCE

ST. VINCENT MUSTANGS (4-1)

At McKinleyville W, 37-3

At Cloverdale W, 28-7

Vs. Willits L, 27-0

Vs. San Rafael W, 33-20

Vs. Burton W, 55-0

Friday, 7 p.m. at Healdsburg

Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at Morro Bay

Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Harker (San Jose)

Oct. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Oakland Military Institute

Oct. 26, 7 p.m. vs. California School for the Deaf (Fremont)

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE II

CALISTOGA WILDCATS (2-1)

At Woodside Priory L, 26-12

At Upper Lake W, 64-29

At Pinewood W, 28-8

Friday, 6 p.m. vs. Potter Valley

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. vs. Laytonville

Oct. 12, 1 p.m. at Branson