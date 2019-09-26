2019 prep football game log

September 26, 2019, 11:40AM
Updated 42 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NORTH BAY LEAGUE OAK DIVISION

ANALY TIGERS (1-3)

At Santa Rosa W, 26-20 (OT)

At Encinal L, 58-0

Vs. Terra Linda L, 21-14

Vs. El MolinoL, 39-24

Friday, 7 p.m. at Piner

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Windsor

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Maria Carrillo

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Ukiah

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman

CARDINAL NEWMAN CARDINALS (3-1)

Vs. FortunaW, 38-0

At SutterW, 21-7

At Placer W, 30-27

At Liberty L, 17-13

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Balboa (San Francisco)

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Ukiah

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Windsor

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Maria Carrillo

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Analy

MARIA CARRILLO PUMAS (2-2)

At Redwood (Larkspur)L, 51-16

Vs. Benicia L, 34-6

Vs. Casa GrandeW, 21-14

At Santa RosaW, 17-14

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Windsor

RANCHO COTATE COUGARS (3-1)

At Sacramento L, 24-6

Vs. Vanden (Fairfield) W, 48-20

Vs. El Cerrito W, 35-0

At Pleasant ValleyW, 17-10

Friday, 7 p.m. at Campolindo (Moraga)

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Windsor

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

UKIAH WILDCATS (2-2)

At Terra Linda W, 13-7

Vs. Kelseyville L, 40-14

Vs. Santa Rosa W, 35-22

At Redwood L, 28-9

Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Eureka

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Analy

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Windsor

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate

WINDSOR JAGUARS (4-1)

At Casa Grande W, 44-21

At Eureka W, 17-14

Vs. Livermore L, 20-14

Vs. Santa RosaW, 67-12

At MontgomeryW, 27-0

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo

NORTH BAY LEAGUE REDWOOD DIVISION

EL MOLINO LIONS (3-2)

Vs. St. Bernard’s (Eureka) L, 36-7

Vs. Sonoma Valley W, 21-0

At Lower Lake L, 59-35

Vs. Berean Christian W, 52-0

At AnalyW, 39-24

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Piner

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Harker (San Jose)

HEALDSBURG GREYHOUNDS (0-5)

At Sir Francis Drake L, 46-6

Vs. Justin-Siena L, 27-0

At Cloverdale L, 41-0

Vs. Livermore L, 88-3

At San Rafael L, 21-6

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. St. Vincent

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Piner

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at El Molino

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

MONTGOMERY VIKINGS (0-5)

At Campolindo (Moraga) L, 40-0

Vs. Casa Grande L, 32-10

Vs. American Canyon L, 20-10

Vs. Eureka L, 32-7

Vs. Windsor L, 27-0

Friday, 7 p.m. at Maria Carrillo

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Piner

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at El Molino

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Healdsburg

PINER PROSPECTORS (5-0)

Vs. Cloverdale W, 55-0

At Novato W, 53-0

Vs. Sir Francis Drake W, 65-0

At Sonoma Valley W, 71-0

Vs. Miramonte W, 53-14

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. El Molino

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Montgomery

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA PANTHERS (0-5)

Vs. Analy L, 26-20 OT

At Petaluma L, 53-34

At Ukiah L, 35-22

At Windsor L, 67-12

Vs. Maria Carrillo L, 17-14

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Franklin (Stockton)

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. El Molino

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Piner

VINE VALLEY ATHLETIC LEAGUE

CASA GRANDE GAUCHOS (1-0, 2-3)

Vs. Windsor L, 44-21

At Montgomery W, 32-10

At San Marin L, 17-14 OT

At Maria Carrillo L, 21-14

At Justin-Siena W, 41-34

Friday, 7 p.m. at Vintage (Napa)

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Napa (Napa)

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at American Canyon (American Canyon)

Nov. 2, 3 p.m. vs. Petaluma

PETALUMA TROJANS (0-1, 1-4)

Vs. Tamalpais L, 27-19

Vs. Santa Rosa W, 53-34

At Foothill L, 59-0

Vs. Del Norte L, 49-7

Vs. American Canyon L, 34-0

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Justin-Siena

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Vintage

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Napa

Nov. 2, 3 p.m. at Casa Grande

SONOMA VALLEY DRAGONS (0-1, 1-4)

Vs. Douglas (Minden, NV) L, 52-18

At El Molino L, 21-0

At El Camino W, 34-14

Vs. Piner L, 71-0

Vs. Napa L, 62-19

Friday, 7 p.m. at American Canyon

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Justin-Siena

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Casa Grande

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Petaluma

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Vintage

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE I

CLEAR LAKE CARDINALS (0-1, 1-3)

At Ferndale W, 28-17

Vs. Pierce L, 46-14

Vs. University Prep L, 47-19

At Willits L, 20-6

Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Middletown

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

CLOVERDALE EAGLES (1-0, 2-2)

At Piner L, 55-0

Vs. St. Vincent L, 28-7

Vs. Healdsburg W, 41-0

At Fort Bragg W, 28-12

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Willits

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Lower Lake

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at St. Helena

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

FORT BRAGG TIMBERWOLVES (0-1, 0-3)

At McKinleyville L, 21-15

At Durham L, 32-12

Vs. Cloverdale L, 28-12

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Middletown

Nov. 1, TBA at Willits

KELSEYVILLE KNIGHTS (0-1, 2-2)

At San Marin (Novato) L, 28-6

At Ukiah W, 40-14

Vs. Fortuna L, 29-12

Vs. St. Helena L, 48-27

Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bragg

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Lower Lake

Oct. 25, TBA vs. Willits

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

LOWER LAKE TROJANS (0-1, 2-2)

Vs. Carson (Carson City, NV) L, 57-28

Vs. El Molino W, 59-35

Vs. McKinleyville W, 48-14

At Middletown L, 42-19

Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Oct. 11, TBA at Willits

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Kelseyville

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

MIDDLETOWN MUSTANGS (1-0, 2-2)

Vs. Napa L, 33-13

At Concord W, 41-6

At Moreau Catholic L, 41-27

Vs. Lower Lake W, 42-19

Friday, 7 p.m. at Kelseyville

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at St. Helena

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Willits

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

ST. HELENA SAINTS (1-0, 4-0)

Vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent W, 46-27

Vs. Sir Francis Drake W, 52-0

At Winters W, 44-30

At Kelseyville W, 48-27

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Willits

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bragg

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

WILLITS WOLVERINES (1-0, 3-1)

Vs. McKinleyville W, 20-0

At St. Vincent W, 27-0

At Arcata L, 20-7

Vs. Clear Lake W, 20-6

Friday, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at St. Helena

Oct. 11, TBA vs. Lower Lake

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 25, TBA at Kelseyville

Nov. 1, TBA vs. Fort Bragg

FREELANCE

ST. VINCENT MUSTANGS (4-1)

At McKinleyville W, 37-3

At Cloverdale W, 28-7

Vs. Willits L, 27-0

Vs. San Rafael W, 33-20

Vs. Burton W, 55-0

Friday, 7 p.m. at Healdsburg

Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at Morro Bay

Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Harker (San Jose)

Oct. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Oakland Military Institute

Oct. 26, 7 p.m. vs. California School for the Deaf (Fremont)

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE II

CALISTOGA WILDCATS (2-1)

At Woodside Priory L, 26-12

At Upper Lake W, 64-29

At Pinewood W, 28-8

Friday, 6 p.m. vs. Potter Valley

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. vs. Laytonville

Oct. 12, 1 p.m. at Branson

Oct. 18, 6 p.m. vs. Tomales

Oct. 26, TBD at Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Nov. 1, 6 p.m. vs. Roseland Collegiate Prep

ROSELAND COLLEGIATE PREP GRIZZLIES (0-2)

At Anzar L, 54-6

Vs. Round Valley L, 34-14

Friday, 6 p.m. at Laytonville

Oct. 5, 1 p.m. at Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Oct. 12, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough)

Oct. 19, 1 p.m. at Branson

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Tomales

Nov. 1, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

TOMALES BRAVES (2-1)

Vs. Pinewood W, 64-6

At Crystal Springs L, 32-12

Vs. Laytonville W, 32-24

Friday, 6 p.m. at Round Valley

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Branson

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Roseland Collegiate Prep

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE III

LAYTONVILLE WARRIORS (1-1, 1-2)

Vs. Potter Valley W, 46-0

Vs. South Fork L, 44-8

At Tomales L, 32-24

Friday, 6 p.m. vs. Roseland Collegiate Prep

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. vs. Upper Lake

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at South Fork

Nov. 2, 1 p.m. at Round Valley

POTTER VALLEY BEARCATS (0-2, 0-2)

At Laytonville L, 46-0

At Upper Lake L, 46-14

Friday, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Round Valley

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. South Fork

ROUND VALLEY MUSTANGS (0-1, 1-2)

Vs. Cornerstone Christian L, 76-6

At South Fork L, 56-6

At Roseland Collegiate Prep W, 34-14

Friday, 6 p.m. vs. Tomales

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. vs. Potter Valley

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Upper Lake

Nov. 2, 1 p.m. vs. Laytonville

UPPER LAKE COUGARS (1-0, 1-3)

Vs. Virginia City L, 20-0

Vs. Calistoga L, 64-25

Vs. Potter Valley W, 46-14

At Stuart Hall L, 48-34

Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. vs. South Fork

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Laytonville

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Round Valley

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine