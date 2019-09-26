2019 prep football game log
NORTH BAY LEAGUE OAK DIVISION
ANALY TIGERS (1-3)
At Santa Rosa W, 26-20 (OT)
At Encinal L, 58-0
Vs. Terra Linda L, 21-14
Vs. El MolinoL, 39-24
Friday, 7 p.m. at Piner
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Windsor
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Maria Carrillo
Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Ukiah
Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman
CARDINAL NEWMAN CARDINALS (3-1)
Vs. FortunaW, 38-0
At SutterW, 21-7
At Placer W, 30-27
At Liberty L, 17-13
Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Balboa (San Francisco)
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Ukiah
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Windsor
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Maria Carrillo
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Analy
MARIA CARRILLO PUMAS (2-2)
At Redwood (Larkspur)L, 51-16
Vs. Benicia L, 34-6
Vs. Casa GrandeW, 21-14
At Santa RosaW, 17-14
Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Analy
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Windsor
RANCHO COTATE COUGARS (3-1)
At Sacramento L, 24-6
Vs. Vanden (Fairfield) W, 48-20
Vs. El Cerrito W, 35-0
At Pleasant ValleyW, 17-10
Friday, 7 p.m. at Campolindo (Moraga)
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Windsor
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo
Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Analy
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah
UKIAH WILDCATS (2-2)
At Terra Linda W, 13-7
Vs. Kelseyville L, 40-14
Vs. Santa Rosa W, 35-22
At Redwood L, 28-9
Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Eureka
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman
Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Analy
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Windsor
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate
WINDSOR JAGUARS (4-1)
At Casa Grande W, 44-21
At Eureka W, 17-14
Vs. Livermore L, 20-14
Vs. Santa RosaW, 67-12
At MontgomeryW, 27-0
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Analy
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo
NORTH BAY LEAGUE REDWOOD DIVISION
EL MOLINO LIONS (3-2)
Vs. St. Bernard’s (Eureka) L, 36-7
Vs. Sonoma Valley W, 21-0
At Lower Lake L, 59-35
Vs. Berean Christian W, 52-0
At AnalyW, 39-24
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa
Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Piner
Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg
Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Harker (San Jose)
HEALDSBURG GREYHOUNDS (0-5)
At Sir Francis Drake L, 46-6
Vs. Justin-Siena L, 27-0
At Cloverdale L, 41-0
Vs. Livermore L, 88-3
At San Rafael L, 21-6
Friday, 7 p.m. vs. St. Vincent
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Piner
Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at El Molino
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa