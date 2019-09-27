Barber: Is Raiders' Richie Incognito really a changed man?

ALAMEDA — As it turns out, HBO wasn’t done with the Raiders.

After invading the team’s training camp in Napa for the summer series “Hard Knocks,” the subscription network revisited the Raiders on Tuesday night, on “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.” One of the segments of the episode focused on guard Richie Incognito, who made his 2019 debut at Minnesota last Sunday.

The baggage that Incognito brought to Oakland would exceed the capacity of this sports section. If you aren’t familiar with his story, google “Incognito expelled fights suspension bullying racism Pro Bowl arrest gym funeral home threats guns” and be prepared to travel down some unpleasant rabbit holes.

Suffice to say that the 36-year-old lineman is currently the NFL’s most notorious player, and that he might never have taken the field again if the Raiders and their risk-inclined head coach, Jon Gruden, hadn’t given him a final chance to play football below the radar.

The “Real Sports” episode didn’t offer a ton of new information. But it provided vivid detail from an incident in May of 2018, when an agitated Incognito threw tennis balls and weights at someone outside a Boca Raton gym; police wound up subjecting him to an involuntary evaluation at a mental hospital.

The show also presented Incognito in his own words — those captured by a police camera as he sat in the back seat of a police car following that detention and rambled semi-coherently about playing in the NFL, and those from a recent sit-down with HBO reporter Bernie Goldberg.

Thursday, when practice was over and Raiders players began arriving at their lockers, I spoke to Incognito. He said he had not watched the segment of “Real Sports,” but that he had sat with Goldberg for three hours, and had found the experience “cathartic.”

“To be honest, it was a difficult convo, you know? It was tough,” Incognito told me. “And you know, I just left there knowing that I kept my cool and answered the questions to the best of my ability and I didn’t shy away from anything. But yeah, it was definitely difficult sitting through all those tough questions.”

My chat with Incognito mirrored Goldberg’s, as well as the handful of media sessions the player had handled since signing with the Raiders on May 28. He was lucid, forthright and, by all appearances, self-aware.

When I asked Incognito if he believes he is in a better place than the one he had inhabited over much of the previous couple years, he said, “Absolutely. For sure. Yeah. Much better place mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally.”

And when I asked him whether he was hoping to rehabilitate his image in the eyes of NFL fans and the wider world, he said, “You know, I do care about it, but it’s something that I realize I can’t control. … And I’m hoping I can overcome some of that crazy stuff, you know what I mean? Like, ‘Hey, look. He came back, he’s good, he’s on a good path. You know, he had a couple good years of good ball left in him.’”

Almost everything about Incognito’s prior behavior, on and off the field, is repulsive. But it’s hard to damn someone when you stand two feet from him and lob personal questions, and he answers them calmly and openly.