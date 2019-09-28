NCS does away with coin flips in case of playoff disruptions

No more coin flips.

The North Coast Section Board of Managers, in the organization’s final in a series of votes on the matter, voted 42-0 on Friday to adopt a new set of criteria to handle playoff schedules and postseason tournaments should extraordinary circumstances arise that prevent games from being played.

The move comes after two straight years of wildfires and unsafe air quality forced schedule changes and last-minute decisions that wreaked havoc on postseason schedules for every fall sport.

As officials struggled to navigate the postseason under increasing time pressure last year, the NCS executive committee voted to introduce a coin flip in cases where health and safety issues prevented games from being played.

In one case, Cardinal Newman’s football team saw its season end after a coin flip did not go the Cardinals’ way. Eureka High advanced to the Division 3 NorCal tournament, and the top-seeded Cardinals did not.

Almost immediately, section officials began meeting to craft a new set of regulations that ranked options for moving teams through postseason play.

The plan approved Friday calls for, in descending order of implementation, changing game time, changing game day, moving the game to the region of the higher seed, changing game to the home site of the lower seed, securing a neutral site within the section, securing a neutral site outside the section, competing on a Sunday (pending CIF approval) and advancing teams that have the higher seed.

The change is effective immediately.

