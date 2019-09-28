Prep football roundup: Piner shuts out Analy in rout

Piner High’s storybook football season continued on Friday night as the host Prospectors defeated Analy 41-0 in a nonleague game to remain undefeated. The Prospector have shutout their opponents in five of their six victories and have a whopping 338-14 points advantage for the season.

“That is pretty impressive. I am proud of our boys,” Piner coach Terence Bell said. “At the end of the day it is just about confidence. We want to put a banner in our gym.”

Piner’s Adrian Torres led the way offensively with 9 rushes for 112 yards and two scores (60 and 6 yards). Torres also had a fumble return for a 50-yard score. Prospectors (6-0) quarterback Yonaton Isack had touchdown tosses of 27 and 31 yards.

“Piner has a lot of athletes,” Analy (1-4) coach James Foster said. “Our offense really had some opportunities. Three times we were inside the their 10-yardline and we couldn’t punch it in.”

The Prospectors’ defense stiffened up near their own goal-line to preserve the shutout.

“Our defense has the attitude where they are resilient,” Bell said.

Analy hurt its cause with three crucial turnovers.

“We have to go back to the fundamentals and make sure we are executing correctly,” Foster said.

CARDINAL NEWMAN 35, BALBOA 6

The host Cardinals (4-1) scored 35 points in the first quarter in a mismatch against the Buccaneers (0-4) of San Francisco in a non-league game.

“Everything went our way tonight,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said.

Cardinals quarterback Jackson Pavitt was 8 of 8 for 115 yards with a 15-yard touchdown to Tsion Nunnally. Shane Moran scored on a 42-yard run and had a 3-yard touchdown after he blocked a punt on special teams. Clayton Woo added a 1-yard scoring run.

ST. VINCENT 46, HEALDSBURG 14

In the teams’ first meeting since 1979, the visiting Mustangs were victorious in a nonleague contest. St. Vincent (5-1) quarterback Jacob Porteous led the offense with 136 yards on a 9-of-9 passing night with four touchdowns.

“Jacob was accurate tonight. He was making the right decisions. Offensively we spread the ball around,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “Our offensive line was functioning on all cylinders.”

Kai Hall, the Mustangs’ superstar running back rushed for 130 yards on 10 carriers. He has over 1,000 yards rushing on the season.

“We were focusing on their run,” Healdsburg (0-6) coach Shaun Montecino said. “St. Vincent’s quarterback had a great night.”

St. Vincent was led on defense by Gio Antonini (8 tackles, 3 for loss) and Rory Morgan (2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss).

MIDDLETOWN 35, KELSEYVILLE 0

In an NCL I game, the visiting Mustangs (3-2) ran over a Knights (1-4) team that was missing two key players. Middletown scored 21 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter to put the game away by halftime.

Middletown cornerback Nico Barrio had three interceptions in the first half.

“Nico had a great game defensively. His interceptions were a big factor because they all led to Middletown scores,” Middletown coach Bill Foltmer said. “Kelseyville played shorthanded and we took advantage,”

On offense, Barrio had a 3-yard scoring run and caught a 21-yard scoring pass. Dillon Tingle had 70 yards on seven carries with scores of 18 and 14 yards.