Antonio Brown says he's not quite ready for retirement

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 27, 2019, 8:05AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Antonio Brown has indicated he's not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: "I'm still the best why stop now." He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the New England Patriots last week after playing only one game. He's been dumped by three teams in the last six months.

Brown, who lost Nike as a sponsor last week, says he'll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami.

The 31-year-old Brown also engaged in a Twitter spat with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who faced him often with the Baltimore Ravens.

