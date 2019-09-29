Can A's end October misery?

The A’s are back in the playoffs. But can they finally get over the hump?

In recent years Red Sox fans have seen their curse reversed. Cubs fans watched their loveable losers toasted as the sports’ biggest winners. And across the bay, Giants fans rode the every-other-year torture train to three World Series titles.

But in terms of 21st century playoff heartache, the 510 pretty much corners the market.

The A’s will host the wild-card game for the first time with Tampa Bay visiting the Coliseum on Wednesday, marking the 10th time the A’s have reached the playoffs since 2000. Only the Yankees (15), Cardinals (13) and Braves (11) have played in more. But the A’s and the Braves are the only teams in that group that haven’t reached the World Series. Even worse: the A’s have won just one of their previous nine playoff series.

But it’s not like the A’s haven’t been competitive in these series. Like Charlie Brown, the A’s and their fans have typically seen their big moment swiped away at the very last moment.

Six times during the 2000s they’ve reached the AL Division Series, and all six times they’ve played in a deciding fifth game. They lost them all. It happened four times in four years from 2000-2003, the height of the Moneyball era. And the win-or-go-home wild-card game, which they are playing in for the third time in six years? They’re 0-2.

Elimination games have been the worst on the A’s and their fans. The A’s are 4-14 in potential playoff series closeout games since 2000, so they have delayed elimination a few times. But they have lost their past eight win-or-out playoff games. By comparison, the Giants won six elimination games during their 2012 title run, and until losing to the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS in 2016 had won 10 of those games in a row overall.

In many cases a lucky hop here or a broken-bat single there, and things could have been very different for the A’s and their fan base.

There have been blown late leads. Blown series leads. Epic comebacks. Impossible collapses. Too much Justin Verlander. Not enough sliding. Drama galore.

Talk about maddening.

Will this group finally restore playoff magic to a franchise that won three straight World Series titles in the 1970s and won another title in 1989 during another run of three straight Series appearances? We won’t have long to wait.

The AL wild-card game is Wednesday night in Oakland. And the loser goes home.

Here is a look at the A’s recent playoff appearances:

2018: Lost to Yankees in AL wild-card game

After a 97-win regular season that included a huge second half, the A’s lost 7-2 at Yankee Stadium in one of the few elimination game losses that wasn’t very competitive. Aaron Judge hit a homer off A’s “opener” Liam Hendriks and the Yankees added four more in the sixth.

2014: Lost to Royals in AL wild-card game

Fans rejoiced when GM Billy Beane finally went “all in” and in July traded for Jon Lester, Jeff Samardzija, Jonny Gomes and others in a series of deals that included sending popular Yoenis Cespedes sent to the Red Sox. The team stumbled through August and September and won the second wild-card spot by a game, though none of that seemed to matter when Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer in a five-run sixth that gave Lester and the A’s a 7-3 lead. But that was just the start. KC chipped away and tied the score with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Alberto Callaspo’s RBI single in the top of the 12th gave the A’s the lead again, but the Royals got two in the bottom of the inning.