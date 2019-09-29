US sprinter Christian Coleman wins 100-meter dash at world championships

DOHA, Qatar — Everyone knew exactly where to find Christian Coleman this time.

The man whose whereabouts have left the track and field world scratching its collective head for the past month burst out of the blocks Saturday night and powered to the early lead.

He got stronger from there, blowing away the seven other entrants in the 100-meter world championship title race and leaving little doubt about who will be chased, and who will do the chasing, in a reworked track landscape that’s now missing Usain Bolt.

Coleman’s time, 9.76 seconds, might not have turned many heads, but this should: He beat Justin Gatlin to the line by 0.13 seconds — an entire body length. That marked the biggest blowout in a 100-meter race at worlds or the Olympics since 2011.

“This is something I’ll never take for granted,” Coleman said. “The opportunity to come out here and compete. And then to be crowned world champion?”

Doesn’t get much better than that.

But Coleman’s breakout night had few similarities to any that Bolt dominated over his 10 years of record-setting, reggae-fueled fun.

Even on the races everyone knew he’d win, Bolt brought the entertainment— and some drama — taking forever to unfurl his 6-foot-5 frame from the blocks, then working the first 50 meters to grab the lead, then leaving everyone hanging at the end to see what that clock might say.

Coleman, on the other hand, never trailed — the legs on his muscle-bound 5-9 frame pumping like pistons from start to finish.

The differences on the second evening at the air-conditioned track in Doha weren’t restricted to the men’s 100.

Earlier, Jamaica earned its first gold medal of the championship. Not in a traditional sprint, but in the long jump, courtesy of Tajay Gayle, who won the country’s first world-championship medal in a field event.

The Netherlands, home of speed skating and sprinter Dafne Schippers, took home its first 10,000-meter gold on the shoes of Ethiopian-born Sifan Hassan, who is making a smooth transition from middle distance to the long races.

And the United States found a surprising, maybe shocking, gold medal in one of the very few spots it hasn’t dominated at some point in track and field’s long history — women’s hammer throw. It came courtesy of a softball player-turned-throwing star named DeAnna Price, whose first experience hurling that big piece of metal resulted in her getting bonked in the head.

“I remember literally dropping it and saying, ‘I’m never doing this again,’” she said.

Could anyone have blamed Coleman for thinking the same five weeks ago when his name started showing up in the headlines?

The leak of information about his troubles with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency opened up a spigot of allegations and recriminations that followed him to Doha and could stay with him on the road to next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s pretty disturbing to know people out there say things and they don’t know me personally at all,” Coleman said. “But at this point, I’m over it.”

His case involved three “whereabouts failures” that occurred between June 6, 2018 and April 26, 2019. Three failures in a 12-month span can trigger an anti-doping violation.