Raiders hoping to get more out of new additions

ALAMEDA — Three of the Raiders’ biggest acquisitions made little impact in Week 3 and their contributions will be crucial if there is hope of upsetting the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams, slot corner Lamarcus Joyner and running back Josh Jacobs had minimal contributions in last week’s 34-14 road loss to the Minnesota.

For Williams, the wide receiver who took over as the No. 1 outside target once Antonio Brown was jettisoned, the issues included extra attention from a defense that bracketed coverage his way.

Joyner was inexplicably de-emphasized and played just 23 snaps in part because position groups he was a part of were not used against the Vikings’ double tight-end sets.

Jacobs was simply a victim of circumstance, a running back in which the running game went out the window with a quick 21-0 deficit.

“We’re still forming our identity, no doubt,” coach Jon Gruden said before the Raiders departed for Indianapolis.

Whatever that identity entails includes the aforementioned players. Williams arrived with a four-year, contract worth a maximum of $44 million.

Joyner was the biggest defensive expenditure on the roster, receiving a five-year, deal worth as much as $42 million. Jacobs was the second of three first-round draft picks out of Alabama to be the lead running back.

“I think it’s just time,” Williams said. “We haven’t been together very long. It’s a lot of young guys, new guys, it’s just getting that time together. Get that time under our belt and when we start clicking we’ll be rolling.”

Williams is second on the Raiders with 14 receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He had just three catches against the Vikings, including an 11-yard touchdown when the Raiders trailed 34-7.

The attention Williams gets is understandable, and also less than he received when playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“You got Keenan (Allen) out there, a lot of attention is going to him. We had Hunter (Henry), Melvin (Gordon),” Williams said. “I’m the guy here that’s been in the league the most. Guys have seen me play the last four years. I see attention but I can still get open.”

In Joyner’s case, the Raiders may have simply out-thought themselves against Minnesota.

Both Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther hinted at more “creative” ways to use Joyner to keep him on the field.

That likely means not pigeon-holing Joyner as simply slot corner and giving him occasional snaps as a deep safety or outside.

“I came here to make the defense better,” Joyner said. “We’re in Week 4 of the season, one quarter, and things are going to pick up with they use me with creativity. You see it this week in practice. I’m very excited for the challenge.”

Joyner’s role, at 5-foot-8, could include coverage against the Colts’ formidable tight end duo of Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle.