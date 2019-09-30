Barber: For Giants’ Bochy, it was always ‘about people’

Bruce Bochy sat through a lot of praise, said some very nice words of his own and walked, one last time, off the diamond at Oracle Park. He descended the dugout stairs and disappeared from the view of the stands.

That stroll marked the end of an era in San Francisco. It feels a little like the end of an era in Major League Baseball, too.

Bochy began his managerial career with the short-season Class-A Spokane Indians in 1989. It was a time when high-profile baseball managers ruled their clubhouses like banana-republic strongmen. Sparky Anderson, Whitey Herzog, Tommy Lasorda, Frank Robinson, Bobby Valentine, Davey Johnson, Tony LaRussa — all of them were skippering MLB teams in 1989.

Those men had a wide range of personalities and skill sets. What united them was their authority. Yes, they had to answer to ownership once in a while. But when a game was in progress, they were in complete control.

The job is evolving. Managers are hired these days, at least in part, for their willingness to understand and accept the tenets of data analytics, and to comply with the front-office executives responsible for interpreting the data.

“I mean, the game has changed,” Bochy said after that elaborate and emotional post-game ceremony. “It’s the way of the world. There’s changes everywhere. And in our business, sure, it’s changed. And you talk about analytics becoming more involved. It’s just more of a collaboration right now that it’s probably ever been. Doesn’t make it a bad thing.”

Bochy has never ranted against metrics, and nor will I. Baseball, more than any other sport, generates numbers. Layers and layers of numbers. Sometimes they reveal truths that the “eye test,” a hopelessly outdated form of evaluation, is liable to overlook. A baseball team that ignores the raw data in 2019 is playing with a cracked bat.

But if Bruce Bochy’s managerial career has proved anything, beyond the importance of an even keel and a measured tone, it’s that baseball still has room for gut instinct — when left to the right gut.

It should be obvious to everyone by now that the Giants didn’t have the talent to win three World Series titles between 2010 and 2014. Take the 2010 squad, the one that brought a city’s sports fans to joyful tears. The pitching staff was outstanding from top to bottom. But how could a team reach the World Series with a starting outfield of Pat Burrell, Andres Torres and Aaron Rowand?

“That team was good, I would say. I wouldn’t say we were great by any means,” noted Cody Ross, who arrived via the waiver wire on August 22, 2010, and went on to play an important role in the championship run.

It’s hard to discern during a season like the ones the Giants have put together recently. But in the days of the Even-Year Miracles, it was like Bochy couldn’t make a wrong move, especially when the Giants got into the postseason and decisions were magnified.

The Giants’ most consistent weapon between 2010 and 2014 was their bullpen, but they had three different primary closers in the three World Series years. Bochy didn’t have a Mariano Rivera. He had a bunch of useful tools that he deployed like a master craftsman. While pitching moves haunted some other managers in big games, the Giants seemed to benefit every time Bochy made that hitched walk to the mound to relieve a gassed starter, or signaled with his left arm that it was time for Javier Lopez to face that one left-handed batter.