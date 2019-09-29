A’s close out season with 3-1 loss to Mariners

SEATTLE — Tanner Roark seemed to describe perfectly the approach of the playoff-bound Oakland Athletics on the final day of the regular season.

“I don’t know. It was a 12 o’clock game, last game of the season, we’ve already clinched a wild-card spot, so I’m sure you guys can imagine where our minds are at,” Roark said.

With their attention already on the AL wild-card game, the A’s dropped the regular season finale in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer in the first inning, promising prospect Kyle Lewis added an RBI single and the Mariners headed into the offseason with a victory.

Meanwhile, Oakland finished 97-65 for the second straight year and rested most of its regular starters ahead of Wednesday night’s AL wild-card game at home against Tampa Bay. The A’s lost the wild-card game last year at the New York Yankees.

“Same record, different way of doing it,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “For the most part it’s the same group, but again at the trade deadline we bring in some guys that are really impactful for us, some younger guys came up and are right now and will continue to be with this team for a long time. We did it a little bit differently on the pitching end. The offense was pretty consistent. We hit some home runs and we played great defense. So all that adds up to 97 wins.”

In the first year of what it hopes is a quick rebuild, Seattle finished 68-94, a 21-game drop from last year’s 89-win team.

Seager missed the first two months of the season with a hand injury and struggled when he returned in late May. But the former All-Star rebounded to finish the year with 23 home runs and 63 RBIs. Seager’s homer off Roark (4-3) was his first since Sept. 10.

Lewis, who shined during his late- season call-up hitting six home runs in his first 10 games, lined a two-out single in the fifth after Austin Nola had doubled.

The A’s had just three hits as Seattle used a variety of young arms to close out the season. Justin Dunn was impressive in his two innings and Reggie McClain (1-1) got the win, including a key groundout from Stephen Piscotty with runners on second and third to end the third inning.

The Mariners got a key defensive play on J.P. Crawford’s leaping catch on Robbie Grossman’s line drive to end the fifth inning and save a run. Anthony Bass pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

All 162 for Semien

Oakland SS Marcus Semien made only a brief appearance on the final day but managed to play in all 162 games this season. Semien led off the game with a pop out before being lifted.

Semien finished the regular season hitting .285 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs. He appeared in 159 games twice previously in his career.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with this in the last day. Give him 161 and cut him off but that’s not going to happen. So we’ll get him an at-bat today. He deserves it,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

No playoff starter yet

Melvin said he doesn’t intend to announce a starter for the wild-card game until Tuesday’s workout day.